Andhra Pradesh Unveils Special Industrial Policy For SC/ST Entrepreneurs

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday unveiled a special industrial policy for aspiring entrepreneurs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, for 2020-2023.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the policy was another step towards ensuring social justice and provision of various incentives to promotes over 360 manufacturing and 9,000 service sector activities.

The new policy aims to strengthen the pre-established support, along with improving credit facilities for economic development.

"The people of SC and ST communities should not be left out as working-class but should emerge as entrepreneurs. I am happy to launch Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam, a special industrial policy for SC/ST entrepreneurs on the occasion of Dussehra," The Indian Express quoted Jagan as saying.

Besides incentives, there will be provision for exemption of stamp duty, investment subsidy, land allotment, power, interest subsidy, net SGST, quality certification or patent registration, seed capital and other assistance as per the requirement.

According to the report, 16.2 per cent of the developed land under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the welfare schemes for the community, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop said that many projects are being implemented in the state for SC, ST, BCs. He also detailed about 82 per cent of posts in village/ward secretariats that are filled up by BC, SC, ST and other minorities.

