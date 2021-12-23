Andhra Pradesh Tops 'eTaal' List, Records Highest Number Of e-Transactions In 8 Years

Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released the list of Top performers on its 'eTaal' platform. Andhra Pradesh topped the chart in terms of the volume of e-transaction carried out by the state. Since the inception of the platform by the government, Andhra Pradesh has carried out 710 crore e-transaction, the highest among all the states in the country.

Gujrat occupies the second position with a record of 509 crore transactions, followed by Telangana with about 470 crore transactions at third. Kerala (440crore) and Uttar Pradesh (332crore) occupied fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Massive Numbers

The e-transaction includes online tax payment, services under the public distribution system, utility bill payment, banking transactions, commercial taxes, scholarship distribution, police services etc.

The eTaal platform was launched by the ministry of electronics and information technology in 2014 to ascertain the number of e-services being delivered across different states and levels of government.

The volume of e-transaction has seen unprecedented growth as it increased to 8,583 crore transactions in 2021 from just 241 crores in 2013.

The top state Andhra Pradesh recorded its growth very irregularly from 43 crore transactions in 2013 to 188 crore transactions in 2018. There has been a downward spiral in the last three years. The state recorded only 92 crore transactions in 2019, 74 crore in 2020 and 48 crore in 2021notwithstanding the state commands the top position in the list in terms of e-transaction since 2013 as reported by Times Of India.

Data reveals that Andhra Pradesh is providing a huge number of e-services to its people, thereby increasing the number of e-transaction

What Is eTaal?

Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer (eTaal) is a web portal for the dissemination of e-transactions statistics of the National and State level e-governance projects including Mission Mode Projects. It receives transaction statistics from web-based applications periodically on a near real-time basis. eTaal presents quick analysis of transaction counts in tabular and graphical form to give a quick view of transactions done by various e-Governance projects.

