Andhra Pradesh: Govt To Provide Health Cards To Livestock, Educate Farmers On Best Practices

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced health cards for livestock as part of its special scheme 'Pasu Vignana Badi' (Animal Knowledge School).

According to the scheme, breeders can get several medical services at 'Rythu Bharosa Kendras' ranging from emergency medical care to vaccinations. These services can be availed for free at the village-level.

Data released by the state government shows this is the first time in India that health cards have been issued to more than 1 crore livestock in one state.

The state administration is also educating farmers about best practices followed across the world related to the maintenance of livestock. As part of the 'Pasu Vignana Badi' scheme, breeders will be imparted special skills, including practical training in the form of demonstrations as well as theoretical knowledge on how to keep their livestock healthy.

The 'Pasu Vignana Badi' will act as an encyclopedia for Animal Husbandry-related aspects, the government said.

Apart from imparting training, the main aim of this scheme is to render extension services to farmers at the village-level through a low-cost, lean structure model.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) to strengthen dairy co-operative societies at village and district-level across the state by including local women, farmers, producers and other organisations.

Several steps are also being taken to establish 'milk collection centres' at various RBKs and to market hygienic milk products through co-operative societies in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Farmers' Protests: Women Lead Demonstrations In Punjab Against Govt's Contentious Farm Bills