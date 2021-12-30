Andhra Pradesh: Crimes Against Women Went Up By 25% In 2021

Crimes Against Women (CAW) cases have gone up by 25 per cent in Andhra Pradesh in the year 2021. On the other end of the spectrum, the number of days taken up for investigation came down to 42 days from 102 days in 2020. The overall crime rate rose up to three per cent, as per the police presentation on December 28.



Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has stated that the rise in the number of cases in crimes against women should not be seen in a negative light as the numbers indicate the access to the police and criminal justice system and the increasing awareness that the government is creating among women as reported by the Devdiscourse.

"We have several outreach programmes for women to come forward and lodge complaints in case of any problems. Our Disha app, which was designed for women safety, has over 97 lakh downloads, which indicate the level of awareness," Sawang further added.

A Deep Dive

Around 1,27,127 cognizable crimes were committed in the state in 2021, as opposed to 1,22,987 cases recorded in 2020. The cases of crime against women constitute 14 per cent of the overall crimes and stand at 17,736 recorded cases in 2021, while it was 14,603 in 2020. A total of 75 rape cases and 1,061 sexual offences cases have been charged within seven days, as per the police presentation.

Disha app was created by the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure safety to women via technology. Over 17 lakh people have downloaded the app in 2021 and the numbers are increasing due to the efficiency in the working of the app.

Travel Safe!

The app has been developed in a way that will alert the police control room when a woman who is in trouble, shakes the smartphone with the app three times or touches the 'SOS' button.

The app also has an option called, 'Track My Travel' for safety and guidance travel. Around 18 Disha police stations have been set up in the state and the Disha Act has been brought in.

