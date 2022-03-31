All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
3-Month-Old Baby Girl Sold 7 Times; Father Among 11 Accused In Custody

Image Credit: Pxfuel, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

3-Month-Old Baby Girl Sold 7 Times; Father Among 11 Accused In Custody

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Andhra Pradesh,  31 March 2022 8:41 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Andhra Pradesh Police busted a human trafficking cartel responsible for selling a three-month-old baby who was sold seven times and between 11 individuals and illegal buyers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Andhra Pradesh Police busted an illegal human-trafficking cartel for reselling a three-month-old baby girl, who had already been sold seven times amongst 11 individuals. The Police discovered that the father of the infant was involved in reselling the child to childless couples. Manoj from Gandalayapeta in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district was one of the preparators and the baby's father. He already had two daughters, and the newborn was his third girl child. The authorities rescued the infant in Eluru in West Godavari after swiping purchasers at Nalgonda, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

According to the Police, the baby girl was sold for ₹70,000 by the father, and in the final transaction, she was sold for ₹2,50,000. Manoj's wife and the infant's mother had initially agreed to sell off the baby as he was depressed at having a girl child for the third time. However, later the mother refused to give away the child and opposed her husband's decision, The Times of India reported.

Repeated Transactions For Reselling The Baby

The first deal Manoj secured was with the help of a person named Mikkili Nagalakshmi, who brokered the deal with a Meghavat Gayatri from kondalprolu villages in the Nalgonda district in Telangana. The baby was sold for the second time by Gayatri to Bhukya Nandu for ₹ 1,20,000. After that, Nandu sold the girl again with the help of his cousin Bhukya Balavarti Raju for a price of ₹ 1,87,000 in Hyderabad. The following two transactions for ₹ 2,00,000 and ₹ 2,20,000 happened before the child's last recorded price of ₹ 2,50,000.

However, Manoj's wife and her mother lodged a police complaint against him after realising that their baby was sold. Mangalagiri DSP, J Rambabu formed a special team with inspector B. Anakamma Rao, SI E Narayana and others to probe the matter. After that, the Police followed the chain link to arrest all the 11 accused. The inspector said that the plan of reselling the baby was to lure childless couples looking to adopt a baby.

Also Read: Facial Recognition Cameras To 'Keep An Eye' On Suspects In Kancheepuram

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Andhra Pradesh 
Baby sold 7 times 
Father Amongst Accused 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X