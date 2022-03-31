3-Month-Old Baby Girl Sold 7 Times; Father Among 11 Accused In Custody

The Andhra Pradesh Police busted an illegal human-trafficking cartel for reselling a three-month-old baby girl, who had already been sold seven times amongst 11 individuals. The Police discovered that the father of the infant was involved in reselling the child to childless couples. Manoj from Gandalayapeta in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district was one of the preparators and the baby's father. He already had two daughters, and the newborn was his third girl child. The authorities rescued the infant in Eluru in West Godavari after swiping purchasers at Nalgonda, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

According to the Police, the baby girl was sold for ₹70,000 by the father, and in the final transaction, she was sold for ₹2,50,000. Manoj's wife and the infant's mother had initially agreed to sell off the baby as he was depressed at having a girl child for the third time. However, later the mother refused to give away the child and opposed her husband's decision, The Times of India reported.

Repeated Transactions For Reselling The Baby

The first deal Manoj secured was with the help of a person named Mikkili Nagalakshmi, who brokered the deal with a Meghavat Gayatri from kondalprolu villages in the Nalgonda district in Telangana. The baby was sold for the second time by Gayatri to Bhukya Nandu for ₹ 1,20,000. After that, Nandu sold the girl again with the help of his cousin Bhukya Balavarti Raju for a price of ₹ 1,87,000 in Hyderabad. The following two transactions for ₹ 2,00,000 and ₹ 2,20,000 happened before the child's last recorded price of ₹ 2,50,000.

However, Manoj's wife and her mother lodged a police complaint against him after realising that their baby was sold. Mangalagiri DSP, J Rambabu formed a special team with inspector B. Anakamma Rao, SI E Narayana and others to probe the matter. After that, the Police followed the chain link to arrest all the 11 accused. The inspector said that the plan of reselling the baby was to lure childless couples looking to adopt a baby.

