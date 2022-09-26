All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telanganas Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis

Image Credit- Unsplash, WikiBio, The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Andhra Pradesh,  26 Sep 2022 10:13 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-26T15:54:32+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Sameer Sharma, the AP Chief Secretary, penned a letter to Somesh Kumar, his Telangana counterpart, stating that at least 1,808 job holders holding a job in AP would like to move to the neighbouring Telangana.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) has asked the neighbouring Telangana to provide its consent for the exchange of employees between both states on a permanent basis. The initiative has been taken to settle once for all the long-pending issues which emerged post bifurcation of states.

Sameer Sharma, the AP Chief Secretary, penned a letter to Somesh Kumar, his Telangana counterpart, stating that at least 1,808 job holders holding a job in AP would like to move to the neighbouring Telangana. Similarly, 1,369 workers working in Telangana had exercised their option to shift to AP.

Resolving The Long-Pending Issue

Sharma highlighted, "As far as employees are concerned, the reorganisation of the state was an unexpected event that impacted their lives and careers, affecting the work-life balance. Many employees who wanted to be in a particular state for various reasons like medical treatment, spouse employment, children's education, etc., have been dislocated, leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency."

The AP Chief Secretary said that addressing the concerns of these jobholders on humanitarian grounds, as a one-time measure, is a desirable remedial action. He stated that for the first time, there was a comprehensive picture before both the governments of the magnitude of the issue, reported NDTV.

Sharma informed that the AP government has called for options from workers interested in moving to neighbouring Telangana on a permanent basis and, accordingly, 1,808 people exercised the option. He added that the AP government decided to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to these employees to shift to Telangana.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that by exchanging these jobholders through the inter-state transfer, both the states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, can once and for all resolve a long-pending issue. Further, he requested Kumar, the Telangana Chief Secretary, to convey the consent of the Telangana government as early as possible for the exchange of employees who exercised their option to move from one state to another on a permanent basis.

Also Read: This CEO Sets Health Challenge For Employees, Announces Lucky Draw Of Rs 10 Lakh As Motivation Kicker

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Andhra Pradesh 
Telangana 
Employee Exchange 
State Bifurcation 

Must Reads

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own
Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many
School Dropout Rate In Several States At Secondary Level Higher Than National Average, Reveals Study
Similar Posts
Air Force Cadet Trainee Found Dead In Bengaluru Campus, 6 IAF Officers Booked For Murder
Trending

Air Force Cadet Trainee Found Dead In Bengaluru Campus, 6 IAF Officers Booked For Murder

The Logical Indian Crew
This CEO Sets Health Challenge For Employees, Announces Lucky Draw Of Rs 10 Lakh As Motivation Kicker
Trending

This CEO Sets Health Challenge For Employees, Announces Lucky Draw Of Rs 10 Lakh As Motivation...

The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Women Protest For Shut Down Of Liquor Shops, Files Complaints On Public Nuisance Caused By Alcoholics
Trending

UP: Women Protest For Shut Down Of Liquor Shops, Files Complaints On Public Nuisance Caused By...

The Logical Indian Crew
There Is No Justification For Any Act Of Terrorism, Regardless Of Motivation; Says S Jaishankar
Trending

There Is No Justification For Any Act Of Terrorism, Regardless Of Motivation; Says S Jaishankar

The Logical Indian Crew
Operation Meghachakra: CBI Crack Down Against Online Child Sex Abuse, Raids 56 Locations Across India
Trending

Operation Meghachakra: CBI Crack Down Against Online Child Sex Abuse, Raids 56 Locations Across...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X