Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis

The government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) has asked the neighbouring Telangana to provide its consent for the exchange of employees between both states on a permanent basis. The initiative has been taken to settle once for all the long-pending issues which emerged post bifurcation of states.

Sameer Sharma, the AP Chief Secretary, penned a letter to Somesh Kumar, his Telangana counterpart, stating that at least 1,808 job holders holding a job in AP would like to move to the neighbouring Telangana. Similarly, 1,369 workers working in Telangana had exercised their option to shift to AP.

Resolving The Long-Pending Issue

Sharma highlighted, "As far as employees are concerned, the reorganisation of the state was an unexpected event that impacted their lives and careers, affecting the work-life balance. Many employees who wanted to be in a particular state for various reasons like medical treatment, spouse employment, children's education, etc., have been dislocated, leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency."

The AP Chief Secretary said that addressing the concerns of these jobholders on humanitarian grounds, as a one-time measure, is a desirable remedial action. He stated that for the first time, there was a comprehensive picture before both the governments of the magnitude of the issue, reported NDTV.

Sharma informed that the AP government has called for options from workers interested in moving to neighbouring Telangana on a permanent basis and, accordingly, 1,808 people exercised the option. He added that the AP government decided to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to these employees to shift to Telangana.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that by exchanging these jobholders through the inter-state transfer, both the states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, can once and for all resolve a long-pending issue. Further, he requested Kumar, the Telangana Chief Secretary, to convey the consent of the Telangana government as early as possible for the exchange of employees who exercised their option to move from one state to another on a permanent basis.

