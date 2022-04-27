Andhra Pradesh Man Carries Dead Son's Body On Bike For 90 Kms, Ambulance Drivers Charged Rs 20,000

In a heart-wrenching incident in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, a grief-stricken father had to bear the heavy load of his 10-year-old son's dead body as he could not afford the money for an ambulance. The father, a farmworker, had to carry his son's body on his shoulders while riding the pillion on a two-wheeler to reach his native village, which was 90 km away, to carry out the last rites. This is the latest incident of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia (SVRR) Government General Hospital, which has earned itself the dubious title of being 'patient-unfriendly'.









Cartel Demanded Rs 20,000 To Ferry The Body

The tribal boy, Jaswa, was admitted to the hospital for treatment for a liver disorder and succumbed past midnight on Monday. The Hindu reported that when the father, Narsimhulu, wanted to shift his body to his native village, Chitvel, the ambulance driver reportedly demanded Rs 20,000. Narsimhulu works as a gardener in a Mango orchard and earns merely Rs 4,000 a month. After failing to convince the cartel of drivers, he requested his orchard owner arrange for an ambulance from outside. However, the in-house drivers of the cartel not only chased away the outsider but also manhandled the aggrieved Narsimhulu.

Four Booked Concerning The Incident

After that, the distressed father swung the dead boy on his shoulder to travel to his native village. Nonetheless, the incident created enough furore as social media activists and several politicians gathered outside the hospital to protest against ill-management. The three 'Mahaprasthanam' vehicles, sanctioned to the hospital to ferry bodies free of cost to their destination, were nowhere to be seen. Moreover, there were no display boards to mention the rates for the ferries, nor was there any contact number. Four people have been arrested concerning the incident.

Also Read: Teaching Them Young: This Not-For-Profit Organization In Delhi Offers 'Farm-Based' Learning For Children