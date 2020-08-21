Andhra Pradesh: Several Hospitalised After Ammonia Gas Leakage At Dairy Unit In Chittoor

A gas leakage was reported at a dairy plant located at Bandapalli village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on August 20. The Chittoor collector said that there was an ammonia gas leakage and at least 15 people are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Located at Bandapalli village under the Putalapattu division of Chittoor, the dairy is owned by a Chennai-based company.

"We got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 pm. Labourers who were working in that shift are brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. Among them, 3 people are serious and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati," Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said.

"All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department general manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday," he added.

An enquiry has been ordered into the incident and the authorities have been asked to ensure better treatment to all those affected in the incident.

On June 27, ammonia gas leak incident was reported at SPY Agro Industries in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. At least one worker had died in the incident.



Two days later, another gas leak incident was reported at Sainor Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada which claimed at least two lives.



Earlier in May, the Vizag gas leak tragedy had affected villages in a five-kilometre radius, claiming at least 12 lives.

