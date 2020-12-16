Devyani Madaik
In the wake of the surge in the cases during Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the Kerala Health Department has revised the guidelines, making it mandatory for the devotees and officials on duty at Sabarimala, to undergo RT-PCR test, RT-Lamp or Express Nat test.
So far, 299 people including devotees and officials on duty at the Sabarimala hill shrine, have tested positive for coronavirus since the temple opened for the annual 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season last month.
-The test is mandatory for all pilgrims and officials on duty who reach the shrine after the Mandala Puja on December 26.
Of the 299 people, 51 were devotees, 245 were Devaswom Board employees, and three others, Health Minister KK Shailaja informed. She added that Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, where pilgrims converge, saw an increase by 31 per cent and 11 per cent of cases respectively during the pilgrimage season, NDTV reported.
Apart from the test, the revised guidelines include:
