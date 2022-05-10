Amid Poor Income Collection, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Withholds Salaries Of 24 Employees

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) withheld the pay of 24 management executives on May 6 due to inadequate revenue-generating performance. TSECL managing director in charge Debashish Sarkar told journalists in Agartala that a current examination of invoicing indicates that the company's present overall efficiency is 70 per cent, which means that 30 per cent of users were not even provided electricity bills, let alone collected payments.

No Salary Cut Just Withheld: Debashish Sarkar

"TSECL is a for-profit corporation, this is not a pay cut; their pay is simply withheld, We've discovered several (organizational) sub-divisions that are underperforming, Remuneration of managers and senior managers were withheld as a reminder and caution to improve productivity," Debashish Sarkar remarked.

"We're working hard to boost the organizations' health." The remuneration will be provided whenever they enhance their performance," the official stated.



40% Salary Of 24 managers Withheld

14 of the 66 TSECL subdivisions in Agartala were judged to be unsatisfactory performing.

"Revenue generation from customers is essential for TSECL's survival", TSECL stated.

The company's aggregate productivity has decreased as a result of several sub-divisions low charging performance in April 2022. If this tendency continues, the firm will struggle to stay afloat, TSECL said in a release on May 6.

It went on to say that 40 per cent of the salaries of the affected 24 senior managers and managers were put on pause while the authorities took corrective action.

Withholding Salaries Is Violation Of Govt Guidelines: Chakraborty

Subir Chakraborty, general secretary of the Tripura Power Engineers Association, told The Indian Express that delivering notices to public employees threatening to withhold their salary permanently was a breach of the government's standards.

"I don't believe the law allows this (act) No one, no matter how prominent or influential they are, should behave outside the law," Subir Chakraborty stated.

However, the TSECL MD Debashish Sarkar stated that there was no breach of service regulations or government regulations.

"I'm not interfering with their service restrictions, We've given them good chances to make things right It's only a warning to enhance performance," TSECL MD Debashish Sarkar explained.

In response to the claims, the Power Engineers Association stated that the officials who had been fined were primarily engineers and that the subject of producing income should be left to the company's financial management.



They also stated that the estimate that specific industries were underperforming was erroneous. "This estimate was obtained by counting all links, including active, temporary, and indefinitely and permanently severed ones", They stated. "If invoice creation is required, we feel that only active connections should be evaluated", They further stated.

