Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the state's first solar park on Tuesday, May 31, in Amguri town of the Sivasagar district. The former CM, Sarbananda Sonowal, laid the foundation stone of the 70-MW Amguri solar power park on February 27, 2019, which is an outcome of the Assam Accord.

This is one of the biggest and most significant solar projects in Assam and India, which will strengthen the state's power sector with a focus on renewable energy.

About The Solar Park

In a report by The Sentinel, the Rs 300-crore Amguri solar park project was executed by Jackson Power Private Ltd as a solar power developer. At the same time, the government-owned Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) acted as the solar power park developer.

Officials said that the APGCL has leased out the project site, and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will procure power from Jackson Power Private Limited under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

They further stated that currently, only 50 MW capacity of the project could be commissioned due to a land dispute over a section of the 340-acre plot of land, and the remaining 20 MW will be commissioned after a few months.

Several Benefits Of The Project

In a report by the Economic Times, while inaugurating the plant, the CM said that four more solar power projects with 25 MW generation capacity each would be commissioned soon in different parts of the state.

Sarma said that the solar park is a massive step toward harnessing clean and green energy. He added that this project would also go a long way in realising the state government's mission of generating 1,000 MW of electricity.

He further said it would aid in creating employment avenues for the youth and maintain the environmental balance through the generation of green energy.

