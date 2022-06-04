All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Assams Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens States Power Sector

Image Credit- Facebook/ Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Assam,  4 Jun 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Assam CM said that this project would go a long way in realising the state government's mission of generating 1,000 MW of electricity. The project's foundation was laid in 2019 by former CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the state's first solar park on Tuesday, May 31, in Amguri town of the Sivasagar district. The former CM, Sarbananda Sonowal, laid the foundation stone of the 70-MW Amguri solar power park on February 27, 2019, which is an outcome of the Assam Accord.

This is one of the biggest and most significant solar projects in Assam and India, which will strengthen the state's power sector with a focus on renewable energy.

About The Solar Park

In a report by The Sentinel, the Rs 300-crore Amguri solar park project was executed by Jackson Power Private Ltd as a solar power developer. At the same time, the government-owned Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) acted as the solar power park developer.

Officials said that the APGCL has leased out the project site, and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will procure power from Jackson Power Private Limited under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

They further stated that currently, only 50 MW capacity of the project could be commissioned due to a land dispute over a section of the 340-acre plot of land, and the remaining 20 MW will be commissioned after a few months.

Several Benefits Of The Project

In a report by the Economic Times, while inaugurating the plant, the CM said that four more solar power projects with 25 MW generation capacity each would be commissioned soon in different parts of the state.

Sarma said that the solar park is a massive step toward harnessing clean and green energy. He added that this project would also go a long way in realising the state government's mission of generating 1,000 MW of electricity.

He further said it would aid in creating employment avenues for the youth and maintain the environmental balance through the generation of green energy.

Also Read: World Milk Day: Here's How Amul Products Keep Adapting To Changing Market To Remain On Top

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Assam 
Solar Power 
Solar Park 
Amguri 
North East 

Must Reads

World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As World's First Organic & Crime-Free State
Trash To Treasure! This Startup Makes Incense Sticks From Recycled, Temple Flower Waste
Kashmiri Hindus Flee Homeland After Spike In Targeted Killings, Pandit's Body Writes Open Letter Seeking Help
Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X