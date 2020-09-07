Kerala Horror: Ambulance Driver Rapes 19-Yr-Old COVID-Positive Woman On Way To Hospital, Arrested

A driver of the 108 ambulance service has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl, who was infected with COVID-19 and was on her way to the hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta.

The incident occurred late on the night of September 5 when the accused was taking two patients, an elderly woman and the 19-year-old to different hospitals in the ambulance.

First, the driver dropped off the elderly woman and then the young girl was to be taken to a hospital in Pandalam.

"Instead, the ambulance driver diverted the vehicle towards an empty ground and raped the young woman, the complaint registered with the police read.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Nowfal, has been removed from the 108 ambulance service. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has told the police to take stringent action against the accused.

The police also found that that the driver had a criminal background, with an attempt to murder case against him in 2019.

The Pathanamthitta police investigating the sexual assault of the COVID-19 patient has found some audio evidence in the case. According to the police, the 19-year-old woman who was raped, had recorded the driver's "apology" to her after the horrific crime.

The police have also said that the survivor's health condition was stable.

