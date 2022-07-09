All section
Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended After Over 12 Die Due To Cloudburst Near Shrine​- All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Twitter/KDPSChampionJr, Twitter/AdityaRajKaul and Twitter/AdityaRajKaul

Jammu and Kashmir,  9 July 2022 4:12 AM GMT

The devastating flash floods were caught live on camera by numerous Amarnath pilgrims, which showed water rushing towards the tents. One of the clips, which is going viral on social media, also shows water pouring down a gorge and washing away tents in a matter of moments.

A sudden cloudburst initiated roaring floods right by the Amarnath cave, resulting in a devastating situation where at least 12 people were killed, with numerous more missing.

Cloud Burst In Amarnath!

The devastating flash floods were caught live on camera by numerous Amarnath pilgrims, which showed water rushing towards the tents. One of the clips, which is going viral on social media, also shows water pouring down a gorge and washing away tents in a matter of moments.

Quoting an official, The Telegraph reported that the Yatra was suspended for now, and a decision on the resumption of it will be taken after the rescue effort was complete. Furthermore, another official stated that approximately 30 to 35 people were missing due to the current situation in Amarnath as well.

A Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson claimed that eight pilgrims had lost their lives in the calamity in the evening. However, sources put the toll at a dozen, and there is growing suspicion that the number will increase.

What's The Current Situation In Amarnath?

Officials have stated that the cloudburst struck around 5:30 pm after a substantial downpour, damaging 25 tents and also three community kitchens which were meant for the pilgrims.

The Indian Army's Northern Command revealed that six rescue teams, including choppers, had been deployed in the evacuation process of the pilgrims. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the J&K police too are assisting in the rescue efforts.

Official sources claimed that this appeared to be the biggest weather-related disaster to hit the pilgrimage in recent years. Until now, the worst tragedy caused by inclement climate was in 1996, which saw more than 200 pilgrims lose their lives.

The cloudburst has struck at a time the administration's primary focus has been on preventing militant attacks because of increased threats this year.

The authorities expected a footfall of around 8 lakh this year, which could be the highest ever. Approximately 75,000 pilgrims have so far visited the shrine since the 43-day Yatra kick-started on June 30.

cloudburst 
Disaster Management 
Indian Army 

