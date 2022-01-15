Alwar Case: Minor Found Bleeding Was Not Raped, Medical Reports Claim

Significant development has been reported in the Alwar suspected rape case, where a 16-year-old girl was found bleeding and lying on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night. The recent medical reports have ruled out sexual assault of the mentally-challenged girl.

The findings are essential considering the minor was found in a distressed condition at a distance from her place and was continuously bleeding from her private parts.

Rules Out Rape

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam informed the medical experts have apprehended the injuries are not suggestive of any penetrative assault on the girl. "So far, facts and technical information of medical experts suggest that there is no possibility of rape in the case," Hindustan Times quoted Gautam as saying.

The report has been submitted to the police.

Severe Injuries In Private Parts

The had sustained severe injuries; her rectum was displaced, and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour on Wednesday, January 12.

The doctors have suspected that the attackers assaulted the girl by inserting some foreign object inside her private parts, which resulted in excessive bleeding. However, they were yet to confirm if she was sexually assaulted.

Other Findings

According to HT, the minor had travelled around 25 kms in an auto-rickshaw from her village to the city. She then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge on her own.

After collecting the CCTV footage from the nearby routes, the police could track her movements and trace the auto-rickshaw in which she had travelled, along with 8-10 other passengers.

She could be seen wandering in several areas of the city and on the bridge, the report stated. However, the police did not find any footage of the time she was in a distressed condition.

Nothing suspicious was found in the vehicle. The team will be interrogating the driver and her co-passengers.

The probe was sped up after the case drew massive outrage from people. The police said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was consistently monitoring the leads. A child psychologist and a special language teacher were also deployed to help the girl narrate the incident.

Political Rage

The Bharatiya Janata Party had accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of engaging in 'selective politics'. The party said that Vadra used the cause of atrocities against women to push her politics.

Speaking on the suspected rape case, Rajasthan Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Mamta Bhupesh said that the society was responsible, and the government could not stop such evils all by themselves. The minister said a collective effort by society was required to end the social evil.

"Such persons don't come from outside, and the monsters do not wear a tilak so we can identify them," she added.

Also Read: Big Safety Move! Govt Mandates Minimum Six Airbags For All Vehicles To Prevent Fatal Accidents