Trending

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Making Objectionable Remarks Against CM Yogi Adityanath

According to the complaint, Rao had post objectionable remarks against Adityanath and other representatives of the state. His advocate, however, submitted that it is a case of false implication by the police.

Devyani Madaik (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Nov 2020 9:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Making Objectionable Remarks Against CM Yogi Adityanath

Credits: Newstrack Live

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to the man accused of making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public representatives, on the condition that he will not use social media for two years until the conclusion of trial before the Trial court.

The Bench of Justice Siddharth was hearing the bail application filed on behalf of the applicant, Akhilanand Rao. The Police booked him under sections 419, 420, 120B IPC 66D of IT Act, reported Live Law.
According to the complaint, Rao had post objectionable remarks against Adityanath and other representatives of the state. His advocate, however, submitted that it is a case of false implication by the police. Rao was in jail since May 12 and had a criminal history of 11 cases.
After considering the material on record, the court directed Rao to be released on bail. He has to furnish a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned.
Besides, the applicant will not use any social media platform for another two years or till the conclusion of a trial before the court.
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian