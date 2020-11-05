Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Making Objectionable Remarks Against CM Yogi Adityanath

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to the man accused of making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public representatives, on the condition that he will not use social media for two years until the conclusion of trial before the Trial court.

The Bench of Justice Siddharth was hearing the bail application filed on behalf of the applicant, Akhilanand Rao. The Police booked him under sections 419, 420, 120B IPC 66D of IT Act, reported Live Law.

According to the complaint, Rao had post objectionable remarks against Adityanath and other representatives of the state. His advocate, however, submitted that it is a case of false implication by the police. Rao was in jail since May 12 and had a criminal history of 11 cases.

After considering the material on record, the court directed Rao to be released on bail. He has to furnish a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned.

Besides, the applicant will not use any social media platform for another two years or till the conclusion of a trial before the court.