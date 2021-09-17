All section
Allahabad HC: Adults Can Choose Their Partner Irrespective Of Religion

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  17 Sep 2021 12:09 AM GMT

The Bench was hearing a plea from an interfaith couple who had approached the Court after their respective families denied their Union.

The Allahabad High Court announced that two individuals have the right to choose their marital partners irrespective of their religion. The Bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Deepak Verma made the statement while observing the case of an interfaith couple from Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Court was hearing the plea of a 19-year-old Muslim woman and her 24-year old Hindu partner who had approached the Judiciary demanding protection of life and liberty. The woman's parents and the man's father had objected to the marriage, after which they chose to take a legal route.

Right To Choose Matrimonial Partner

Hindustan Times quoted the Court's statement, "It cannot be disputed that two adults have the right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them. As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship."

The Bench also directed the Police authorities to ensure that the couple does not suffer any harassment from the girl's father or any other person in connection with their relationship.

Request To Change Religion

According to the District Magistrate's application from the Police Station, the boy's father is against the union, whereas the mother supports them. On the other hand, both parents of Hasan, the girl, are opposing the relationship. The girl had also filed a request to convert from Islam to Hinduism, and the District Magistrate has asked the Police for a report on the same.

While granting the petition, the Court also made it clear to the couple that the order was still not its final opinion regarding the age of the petitioners. Moreover, the case findings were only prima facie in nature for deciding on providing for the protection of life to the two.

Also Read: All Hail Eco-Friendliness! This Gurgaon-Based Startup Recycles Old Car Seatbelts To Make Bags

Marriage 
Allahabad HC 
Matrimony 

