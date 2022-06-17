A non-governmental organisation named All India Women Conference (AIWC) is currently facing a lot of unwanted criticism for a controversial comment that hurt the Gorkha sentiments across the country. AIWC officially apologised after massive outrage among Gorkhas over a committee member for rejecting a performance by the artists of the community while contending that Nepali is a "non-Indian language".

Due to this, a Gorkha group revealed it had decided to follow the legal path regarding the matter on June 16.

What Is The AIWC Controversy?

According to a report in NDTV, AIWC executive member Chandra Prabha Pandey had refused contributions sent over by artists from the Kalimpong district in West Bengal for an "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" event while saying that the performances can not be showcased in "non-Indian languages", as per the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh.

Furthermore, she reportedly also insisted that the artists can not send the National Anthem sung in Nepali as it is "not a language from India", the group added.

Press release- Calling 'Gorkhas' - 'Non Indian', community's program rejected at AIWC Patriotic event



If they doesn't apologise in

public domain within 24 hours of our statement, we'll take legal action also to file online petitions, so that this incident doesn't happen again pic.twitter.com/NiR2N4EmJv — Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh (@BhaGoYuP) June 16, 2022

Reaction To The Derogatory Remark!

The AIWC stated that its management has been apprised of the issue and fully condemns its member's remark.

"We strongly oppose and condemn the ignorance shown by the member. On behalf of all the members of AIWC, we extend unconditional apology to our dear Gorkha brothers," the official statement released by AIWC president Sheela Karkde reads.

I am also happy to note that they have taken action against the member concerned.



I request the Gorkha community across our nation to remain united in protesting against any and all acts of racism. We should never allow any individual or Org. to demean our glorious community. — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) June 16, 2022

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also got involved and shared the statement and attached a handwritten apology from Pandey herself.



Bista stated that in the past, numerous such derogatory comments have gone unchallenged, due to which "our people have been subjected to racist taunts and discrimination time and again". However, he insisted that acts of such discrimination and racism will no longer be tolerated.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About India's First Private Train Service Under 'Bharat Gaurav Scheme'