Nepali Not Indian Language: All India Women Conferences Remark At Triggers Outrage

Image Credit: Wikimedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

'Nepali Not Indian Language': All India Women Conference's Remark At Triggers Outrage

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  17 Jun 2022 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

AIWC executive member Chandra Prabha Pandey had refused contributions sent over by artists from the Kalimpong district for an "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" event while saying that the performances can't be showcased in "non-Indian languages".

A non-governmental organisation named All India Women Conference (AIWC) is currently facing a lot of unwanted criticism for a controversial comment that hurt the Gorkha sentiments across the country. AIWC officially apologised after massive outrage among Gorkhas over a committee member for rejecting a performance by the artists of the community while contending that Nepali is a "non-Indian language".

Due to this, a Gorkha group revealed it had decided to follow the legal path regarding the matter on June 16.

What Is The AIWC Controversy?

According to a report in NDTV, AIWC executive member Chandra Prabha Pandey had refused contributions sent over by artists from the Kalimpong district in West Bengal for an "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" event while saying that the performances can not be showcased in "non-Indian languages", as per the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh.

Furthermore, she reportedly also insisted that the artists can not send the National Anthem sung in Nepali as it is "not a language from India", the group added.

Reaction To The Derogatory Remark!

The AIWC stated that its management has been apprised of the issue and fully condemns its member's remark.

"We strongly oppose and condemn the ignorance shown by the member. On behalf of all the members of AIWC, we extend unconditional apology to our dear Gorkha brothers," the official statement released by AIWC president Sheela Karkde reads.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also got involved and shared the statement and attached a handwritten apology from Pandey herself.

Bista stated that in the past, numerous such derogatory comments have gone unchallenged, due to which "our people have been subjected to racist taunts and discrimination time and again". However, he insisted that acts of such discrimination and racism will no longer be tolerated.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 
Gorkha Rifles 
West Bengal 

