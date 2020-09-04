Anti-CAA Protest: AMU Student Sharjeel Usmani Gets Bail On Account Of Good Academic Record

On account of the academic records of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Sharjeel Usmani, the Aligarh court granted him bail in connection with an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) violence case in the city in December 2019.

Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the Aligarh Police for allegedly participating in the riots that erupted following protests against the CAA on the AMU campus on December 15, 2019.

He was wanted in multiple cases under various sections of the IPC in connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last.

Granting bail, Narendra Singh, Special Judge (SC/ST Act), observed: "The academic records of the accused manifest that he has been a bright student. He has written many articles which are also available on records. He is presently in jail. All other accused have been granted bail. Keeping the accused further in jail will serve no purpose. Therefore, in consideration of the undergone period in jail by the accused and his academic records, the case is fit to grant bail to the accused."

The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and with a condition that Usmani will not tamper with evidence and will come for trial when needed.

While the court's order was issued on August 28, Usmni was granted bail on September 1.

"The delay was because the identification process was taking time. It was a procedural delay," Ale Nabi, Usmani's lawyer, said.

