Alexander Graham Bell Day: Recalling First-Ever Telephonic Call Of The World

Alexander Graham Bell Day is heralded on March 7 every year. On this day, Bell was granted a patent for "telegraphically transmitting vocal or other sounds," and on March 10, Bell made the now-iconic statement, "Mr. Watson, come here." "I'd like to see you," Alexander said through a transmitter to his assistant, Thomas, Watson, who was just in the next room. He picked up the 'call' and heard the voice — thus, the first telephonic call was made.

People worldwide celebrate March 7 as a day of innovation and invention in honour of the day he was granted the patent. In Nova Scotia, Canada, the holiday is recognised by an official act of the legislature.



Significant Contributions and Inventions

Most of Bell's inventions, including the telephone, were inspired by his desire to assist deaf people. He was working on telegraph system improvements when he had the idea of transmitting speech telegraphically, which had never been done before. That's what prompted the phone call.

Telephones have become a vital part of our society today, and many advancements in communication technology have occurred since then. Aside from the phone, Bell is also credited with developing the metal detector and the Hydrodome, a watercraft that set up a world marine speed record in 1919. He was the National Geographic Society's second president.

Alexander Graham Bell was an American scientist and creator known for devising the telephone. Alexander was born on March 3, 1847, and his partially deaf mother encouraged him to pursue scientific studies throughout his life. His father was an influential figure who taught deaf students and promoted communication within the deaf community, something Bell excelled at from a young age.

Alexander went on to work with the deaf community for the rest of his life, eventually marrying a deaf woman, just like his father. Eliza Grace Symonds, his mother, and Mabel Gardiner Hubbard, his wife, both lost their hearing as children due to illness.

Also Read: One Man, 150 Inventions: 57-Yr-Old College Dropout Has Invented Machines To Solve Rural Woes