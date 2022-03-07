All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alexander Graham Bell Day: Recalling First-Ever Telephonic Call Of The World

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Alexander Graham Bell Day: Recalling First-Ever Telephonic Call Of The World

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

44,  7 March 2022 12:13 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Most of Bell's inventions, including the telephone, were inspired by his desire to assist deaf people. He was working on telegraph system improvements when he had the idea of transmitting speech telegraphically, which had never been done before.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Alexander Graham Bell Day is heralded on March 7 every year. On this day, Bell was granted a patent for "telegraphically transmitting vocal or other sounds," and on March 10, Bell made the now-iconic statement, "Mr. Watson, come here." "I'd like to see you," Alexander said through a transmitter to his assistant, Thomas, Watson, who was just in the next room. He picked up the 'call' and heard the voice — thus, the first telephonic call was made.

People worldwide celebrate March 7 as a day of innovation and invention in honour of the day he was granted the patent. In Nova Scotia, Canada, the holiday is recognised by an official act of the legislature.

Significant Contributions and Inventions

Most of Bell's inventions, including the telephone, were inspired by his desire to assist deaf people. He was working on telegraph system improvements when he had the idea of transmitting speech telegraphically, which had never been done before. That's what prompted the phone call.

Telephones have become a vital part of our society today, and many advancements in communication technology have occurred since then. Aside from the phone, Bell is also credited with developing the metal detector and the Hydrodome, a watercraft that set up a world marine speed record in 1919. He was the National Geographic Society's second president.

Alexander Graham Bell was an American scientist and creator known for devising the telephone. Alexander was born on March 3, 1847, and his partially deaf mother encouraged him to pursue scientific studies throughout his life. His father was an influential figure who taught deaf students and promoted communication within the deaf community, something Bell excelled at from a young age.

Alexander went on to work with the deaf community for the rest of his life, eventually marrying a deaf woman, just like his father. Eliza Grace Symonds, his mother, and Mabel Gardiner Hubbard, his wife, both lost their hearing as children due to illness.

Also Read: One Man, 150 Inventions: 57-Yr-Old College Dropout Has Invented Machines To Solve Rural Woes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Varnika Srivastava
Select A Tag 
Alexander Graham 
International Day 
American Scientist 
Calls 
Telephone 
Invention 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X