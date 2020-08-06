Meet Aishwarya Sheoran, Miss India Finalist Who Cracked Civil Services Exam

Miss India 2016 finalist and model Aishwarya Sheoran has become a talking point on the internet after she has secured 93rd rank in Civil Service Exams (CSE) 2019.

A resident of Delhi, Sheoran rose to fame in the modelling industry after winning the title of Delhi Times Fresh Face 2014, and later participated in Femina Miss India 2016. She was chosen in the top 21 finalists for Miss India 2016.

After participating in a plethora of pageants, from Bombay Times Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, and walking for designers like Manish Malhotra, Sheoran decided to give a shot for the civil services, which had always been her long term dream.

"I thought that since I had always been good at academics, I should maybe take a break for a year or two and give civil services a try because it had always been my dream. I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here," The Times Of India quoted Aishwarya adds that she did not take any coaching and prepared for a year.

Sheoran was a science student and scored 97.5 in her CBSE class 12 exam. She later pursued her studies from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

The thought of joining the Indian Army also crossed her mind many times, inspired by her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar, who is a Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion, Karimnagar.

Speaking to the media, Sheoran said even though there are opportunities for a woman to grow in the army, they are still limited. However, in civil services, there are endless opportunities and no limit for a woman's achievement.

