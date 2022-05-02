All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Total Flexibility! Airbnb Lets Its Employees Live And Work From Anywhere

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Total Flexibility! Airbnb Lets Its Employees Live And Work From Anywhere

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Others/World,  2 May 2022 6:39 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-02T14:35:03+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"Everyone will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll purposes, but we're excited to give you this level of flexibility," said the Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Airbnb has stated that its employees will be able to work from any location — workplace, home, or any place in the country – based on their preferences. According to the San Francisco-based company, employees have complete control over their working environment. Furthermore, as mentioned in the company's announcement, their choice will not influence their compensation.

Beginning in September, employees will be able to work from anywhere in the world. They can reside and work in about 170 countries for up to 90 days every year. "Everybody will continue to require a permanent residence for taxation and payroll considerations," CEO Brian Chesky stated in an email message to workers on April 28.

The Airbnb CEO also highlighted five critical aspects of the new work-from-anywhere structure.

Working From Home Or From Office

According to Chesky, the company allows employees to operate in their own style depending on wherever they actually feel more productive. Most employees will have this freedom, and only a few will be needed to be in the workplace or a certain area to complete their duties.

One Can Relocate Anywhere In The Country

Employees can relocate from one location to another, whether it's to be closer to family or to live in a location they've always wanted to visit. "If you relocate, your payment will remain the same. Beginning in June, we'll implement single pay categories for both salary and equity per country. If your salary was calculated utilizing a reduced location-based pay tier, you will receive a rise in June," he stated.

Work & Travel All Over The World

Starting in September, Airbnb workers will be able to reside and work in 170 countries for 90 days in each place over the course of a year. Individual employees will have to obtain work permits on their own. As per the corporation, it is "proactively engaging with local authorities" to make it much easier for more individuals to travel and work globally. Permanent foreign moves, on the other hand, will not be possible this year.

Team meetings, Off-sites & Social Events To Be Held Regularly

Chesky claims that Airbnb prioritizes significant in-person meetings during the year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be only a few off-site programs this year. The frequency of these programs will expand next year.

Work In Well-Coordinated Manner

Employees will need to collaborate and manage their ideas in order to achieve this degree of versatility. "Without it, it'd be a free-for-all," the CEO stated.

Chesky explained the reasoning behind the change by writing that "the world has gotten more adaptable." Furthermore, he added that Airbnb was only able to bounce back swiftly from the pandemic thanks to its millions of employees. He went on to say that the corporation had the most efficient two-year period in its history, with workers working remotely.

Also Read: How Zelensky Leads: Ukraine President Is TIME Magazine's Powerful New Cover Star

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
AirBNB 
Work From Home 

Must Reads

Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know
This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted
Did Muslims In UP Protest After Being Banned From Offering Namaz On Road? No, Viral Video is Misleading!
Dean Removed After Tamil Nadu Medical Students Take Controversial Oath
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X