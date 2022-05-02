Total Flexibility! Airbnb Lets Its Employees Live And Work From Anywhere

Airbnb has stated that its employees will be able to work from any location — workplace, home, or any place in the country – based on their preferences. According to the San Francisco-based company, employees have complete control over their working environment. Furthermore, as mentioned in the company's announcement, their choice will not influence their compensation.

Beginning in September, employees will be able to work from anywhere in the world. They can reside and work in about 170 countries for up to 90 days every year. "Everybody will continue to require a permanent residence for taxation and payroll considerations," CEO Brian Chesky stated in an email message to workers on April 28.

The Airbnb CEO also highlighted five critical aspects of the new work-from-anywhere structure.

Working From Home Or From Office

According to Chesky, the company allows employees to operate in their own style depending on wherever they actually feel more productive. Most employees will have this freedom, and only a few will be needed to be in the workplace or a certain area to complete their duties.

One Can Relocate Anywhere In The Country

Employees can relocate from one location to another, whether it's to be closer to family or to live in a location they've always wanted to visit. "If you relocate, your payment will remain the same. Beginning in June, we'll implement single pay categories for both salary and equity per country. If your salary was calculated utilizing a reduced location-based pay tier, you will receive a rise in June," he stated.

Work & Travel All Over The World

Starting in September, Airbnb workers will be able to reside and work in 170 countries for 90 days in each place over the course of a year. Individual employees will have to obtain work permits on their own. As per the corporation, it is "proactively engaging with local authorities" to make it much easier for more individuals to travel and work globally. Permanent foreign moves, on the other hand, will not be possible this year.

Team meetings, Off-sites & Social Events To Be Held Regularly

Chesky claims that Airbnb prioritizes significant in-person meetings during the year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be only a few off-site programs this year. The frequency of these programs will expand next year.

Work In Well-Coordinated Manner

Employees will need to collaborate and manage their ideas in order to achieve this degree of versatility. "Without it, it'd be a free-for-all," the CEO stated.

Chesky explained the reasoning behind the change by writing that "the world has gotten more adaptable." Furthermore, he added that Airbnb was only able to bounce back swiftly from the pandemic thanks to its millions of employees. He went on to say that the corporation had the most efficient two-year period in its history, with workers working remotely.

