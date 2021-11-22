All section
Gasping For Breath! Air Quality Index Worsens To 414 In Noida, Categorised As Severe

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Nov 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Air Quality in the national capital remains 'very poor' at 312, whereas 'severe' in Noida. Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration released images of Delhi to showcase the severity of air pollution in the city.

The air quality in the capital and the NCR is often a cause of concern. Stubble burning in neighbouring states along with the Diwali celebrations during the last months every year often leave the air filled with smog. The System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414 in Noida, now categorizing the air condition as 'severe'. Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi remained 'very poor' at 352. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the air quality in Faridabad at 334, Ghaziabad at 320, Gurgaon at 353 and Greater Noida at 221.

How Is Air Quality Measured?

The air quality index ranging from zero to 50 is considered 'good'; from 51 to 100, it is 'satisfactory'. The AQI ranging from 101 to 200 is 'moderate', 201 to 300 is 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and AQI between 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released satellite images that show the dangerous pollution levels in Delhi, WION reported. The smoke from stubble burning in the neighbouring states is one of the most prominent causes of a critical air condition in Delhi, making it the world's worst capital for air quality. The particulate matter was recorded at PM2.5 pollutants in Delhi last week. The micro-particles are the most harmful to human health and can enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

Delhi: Schools And Colleges Shut Till Further Notice

The Delhi Government has decided to extend the 'work from home' set up till November 26. Moreover, no trucks from outside the capital territory carrying non-essential supplies are allowed inside till November 26. The government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has also decided to shut down schools and colleges till further notice. However, no such information has been issued to any colleges in any other districts of Uttar Pradesh, despite reporting 'severe' air quality.

Also Read: WHO Warns Against Measles Outbreak: 22 Million Infants Missed Their First Vaccine During Pandemic

