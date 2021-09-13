All section
Eyes In Sky: Govt Gives Green Signal To 6 Early Warning Aircraft For Indian Air Force

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representative)

Writer: Shweta Routh

'Eyes In Sky': Govt Gives Green Signal To 6 Early Warning Aircraft For Indian Air Force

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  13 Sep 2021 4:15 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The project estimated to be Rs 11,000 crore was approved by the Modi-led government on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force will add six state-of-the-art Airborne Early Warning and Control(AEW&C) Aircraft in a deal worth around ₹11,000 crore, which will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The project received a green light from the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday.

Avro 748 transport aircraft, which first flew in 1961, will be replaced by 56 C-295MW transport aircraft worth nearly $3 billion, which has also been approved by this committee for the IAF.

However, sources in the defence and security establishment told The Print that the CCS has approved the "Acceptance of Necessity" (AoN) for the DRDO project since countries like China and Pakistan are ahead of India in this area.

The DRDO will now be able to issue a "Request for Proposal" (RFP) for further work on the aircraft.

The planes themselves are likely to be surplus Air India A-321 jetliners that can be substantially modified to accommodate a made-in-India radar designed by the Defence Research and Development Radar.

The entire project will take up to seven years to complete, with the first A-321 aircraft prototype arriving in about four years.

"Eyes In The Sky"

The AEW&C, often known as the "eyes in the sky," can detect and track any flying objects in the sky faster than ground-based radars, including incoming fighters, cruise missiles, and drones.

They can also serve as an airborne control room for missions and a monitoring station for ships at sea.

Also Read: What Women's Inclusion Into The NDA Means?

Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Defence 
Defence Budget 
Airforce 
Indian Air Force 

