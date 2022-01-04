All section
All India Muslim Personal Law Board Opposes Centres Directive To Organise Suryanamaskar Program In Schools

Photo Credit: Twitter and ANI

The Logical Indian Crew

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Opposes Centre's Directive To Organise Suryanamaskar Program In Schools

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana,  4 Jan 2022 8:22 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In association with several Union ministries including the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the programme is being organized by five institutions - Patanjali Yogpeeth, Heartfulness Institute, National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), Geeta Parivar and Kreeda Bharati.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) officially opposed the Suryanamaskar initiative by the Centre. On January 3, the Ministry of AYUSH had launched the 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad, the entire programme has been planned while keeping in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" where Surya Namaskar should be done in schools between January 1 to 7.

Opposition By AIMPLB

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday (January 4) said that Surya Namaskar is a form of worshipping the sun and Islam does not allow it.

The General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani stated that India is a secular, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation. He also added how the constitution has been written on the basis of these principles and it does not allow them to do this.

On January 3, Telangana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and Patanjali Foundation president and Yoga guru Swami Ramdev were all present during the launch.

As per the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), Suryanamaskar is a unique combination of both spiritual and physical practices developed by the ancient Indian sages. It is also a cardiovascular workout of eight different postures, executed while chanting Mantras and rhythmic breathing (Pranayama).

Also Read: National Deaf Chess Champion Malika Handa 'Hurt' After Being Denied Job, Cash Reward By Punjab Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Hyderabad 
Yoga 
Telangana 
baba ram dev 

