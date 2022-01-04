All India Muslim Personal Law Board Opposes Centre's Directive To Organise Suryanamaskar Program In Schools

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) officially opposed the Suryanamaskar initiative by the Centre. On January 3, the Ministry of AYUSH had launched the 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad, the entire programme has been planned while keeping in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" where Surya Namaskar should be done in schools between January 1 to 7.

Opposition By AIMPLB

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday (January 4) said that Surya Namaskar is a form of worshipping the sun and Islam does not allow it.

The General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani stated that India is a secular, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation. He also added how the constitution has been written on the basis of these principles and it does not allow them to do this.

On January 3, Telangana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and Patanjali Foundation president and Yoga guru Swami Ramdev were all present during the launch.



As per the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), Suryanamaskar is a unique combination of both spiritual and physical practices developed by the ancient Indian sages. It is also a cardiovascular workout of eight different postures, executed while chanting Mantras and rhythmic breathing (Pranayama).

Yoga for health, harmony and humanity.



