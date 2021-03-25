UP: Agra Cop Goes To Resolve Dispute Between Two Brothers, Shot Dead By One Of Them

A 35-year-old, sub-inspector of Agra police was shot dead on Wednesday evening as he went to resolve a dispute between two brothers over a crop in Naharra village of Agra district.

Prashant Yadav was shot by one of the brothers who fled from the spot after shooting, according to the Additional Director General (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna, reported Hindustan Times.

The dispute between the two brothers, Vishwanath and Shivnath was over the crop of potatoes. The field belonged to their father Vijay Singh Pehalwan. The elder brother, Shivnath had sown the potatoes in the field, after which the younger brother, Vishwanath came and claimed half of the crop.

As police were informed about the ongoing dispute, sub-inspector Prashant Yadav and constable Chandrasen reached the spot and found Vishwanath was threatening the labourers digging potatoes.



As Yadav chased Vishwanath, he fired at him with a country pistol. After firing, Yadav collapsed on the ground. Vishwanath pushed Chandrasen and fled from the spot. Yadav was immediately taken to CHC in Khadoli where he was declared dead.



"The incident is from a village in Khatauli police station limits. Vishwanath and Shivnath had a dispute over potato harvesting. Sub-inspector Prashant Yadav, along with a constable, reached the village acting on a complaint by Shivnath that Vishwanath was threatening him," added Krishna.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the sub inspectors' demise. He announced a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to Yadav's family and a government job to the dependant of the police inspector. He also announced that a road will be named after the cop.

A search by the police team is going on for the accused (Vishwanath) who absconded. "The accused will be arrested within 24 hours," the Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted.

