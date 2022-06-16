All section
Caste discrimination
Agnipath Scheme: Heres Why Aspirants Are Protesting In Bihar, Rajasthan By Blocking Highway, Train Tracks

Image Credit: Pexels and Twitter/dpradhanbjp (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Agnipath Scheme: Here's Why Aspirants Are Protesting In Bihar, Rajasthan By Blocking Highway, Train Tracks

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  16 Jun 2022 7:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet had approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. Soldiers recruited under the scheme will be inducted into the armed forces as 'Agniveers'.

Just a day after the central government officially launched the 'Agnipath' scheme, huge protests erupted in numerous districts of Bihar on June 15. A protest was organised in Muzaffarpur city with hundreds and thousands of job aspirants who had previously cleared the physical examination opposing the Centre's new move.

"We have passed the physical examination and are waiting for the written examination. Now, the Centre has said that recruitment will take place only for four years. The Centre is playing with the future of the youths. What will we do after four years," an agitating job aspirant from Muzaffarpur was quoted as saying by News18.

Why Aspirants Are Protesting Against 'Agnipath' Scheme?

The agitating job aspirants claimed that they prepared themselves for the past five years to qualify for the physical examination, and now the central government is offering jobs only for only four years.

The protesters even burnt the effigies of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid the massive outrage against the scheme, the district police had to resort to a baton charge to disperse the angry crowd from Chakkar Chowk in Bhagwanpur and Mandi Chowk.

Meanwhile, agitating students blocked the Patna-New Delhi main railway track for over two hours in Buxar.

Reactions To The Scheme!

Reacting to the protests, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that after completing four years on a contract basis in the defence forces, what are these people supposed to do afterwards? He even questioned, "Would they do the job of guards of industrial units of BJP's business friends?"

Meanwhile, Defence experts opine that this scheme could encourage spying in defence establishments as well.

Similar protests were staged in Rajasthan on June 14, where agitating aspirants blocked the Delhi-Ajmer highway, creating long traffic jams on the busy highway.

Within a day of the Agnipath scheme's announcement, protests kicked off in Jaipur as youngsters preparing for army recruitment tests gathered in big numbers and blocked the Delhi-Ajmer highway, shouting slogans against the scheme.

These protesters managed to block the highway for over an hour, leading to a 2 km-long traffic jam on both sides, creating problems for commuters. Later, the police had to intervene to remove the road blockage.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet had approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. Soldiers recruited under the scheme will be inducted into the armed forces as 'Agniveers'. The 'Agnipath' model will foresee the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the army, air force and navy for four years, including six months of training.

Also Read: Researchers Make Device That Turns Saltwater Drinkable 2,400 Times Quicker Than Other Methods: Here's How

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Agnipath Scheme 
Indian Army 
IAF 
Indian Navy 

Similar Posts

