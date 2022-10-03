After India Condemns Purported 'Hate Crime' At Shri Bhagwat Gita Park, Canada Cops Denies Vandalism

In a recent incident, a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised a sign at Shri Bhagwat Gita Park in Brampton. On Sunday (September 2), the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, condemned the alleged hate crime and sought strict action from Canadian authorities.



According to reports, the purported incident took place days after the park's name was changed to Shri Bhagwat Gita Park in a gesture to honour the Hindu religious scripture, Bhagwat Gita. The Indian officials claimed that the vandalisation of signs at Gita Park is an example of increasing hate crimes in Canada.

The Indian High Commission said, "We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators."

Brompton City Mayor Issues Clarification

According to the Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, a probe in the matter was ordered immediately after the sign was allegedly vandalised. After the investigation, it was found that the blank sign was installed by the builder as a placeholder until the final sign for Gita Park was installed. The statement reads, "Brompton is a safe and inclusive place for all to call it home."

Update on Shri Bhagavad Gita Park from the @CityBrampton Parks Department. pic.twitter.com/8DqxDSfO0b — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 2, 2022

After India condemned the purported hate crime, the Peel Regional Police also investigated the matter. They claimed that no such vandalisation had occurred as the permanent sign is still awaited to be installed on the placeholder. They mentioned, "There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or park structure, and it was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony."

Earlier to the Peel Regional Police and Community Parks Department investigation, Mayor Patrick Brown said that the sign at Gita Park had been vandalised, and the authorities have been ordered to conduct further probe into the same.

Hate Crimes In Canada

According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian police reported 2,669 criminal incidents that were motivated by hate in 2020. Last month, India also issued an advisory for its citizens in Canada, warning them of increased hate crimes.

According to Hindustan Times, the advisory reads, "There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada." It also mentions that the high commission and Indian government have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.

