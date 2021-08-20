All section
A Day In New Afghanistan: Woman Journalist Barred From Working; Asked To Go Back Home

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Twitter (Video Screengrab)

The Logical Indian Crew

A Day In New Afghanistan: Woman Journalist Barred From Working; Asked To Go Back Home

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  20 Aug 2021 8:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The world is eyeing the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Under its previous regime from 1996 to 2001, women were excluded from public spaces. A woman journalist was recently asked to go back home in the new regime.

A woman journalist was barred from working at her TV station and was asked to go back home to Afghanistan under the Taliban. The journalist posted on social networking pleading for help in the war-torn country.

A well-known anchor Shabnam Darwan was wearing a Hijab and showing her face card while she said that people's lives in Afghanistan were 'under threat'. During the Taliban's previous regime from 1996 to 2001, women were excluded from all public gatherings. Girls were not allowed in schools, barred entertainment, and harsh punishments were imposed on the offenders.

Taliban Said Women Would Have Rights In New Regime

In the past months that led to the organisation's takeover of the country's administration, women journalists were the prime targets for assassinations by the militants. In contrast to the current events, the Taliban has announced that women will have rights in the new regime and be 'allowed' to study and work.

Moreover, they have said that the media in the country would be independent and free. To further emphasise such progressive methods, a Taliban official also sat for a one-on-one interview with a woman journalist.


Dawran: 'I Didn't Give Up'

However, Shabnam Dawn, who has been working for more than six years, said that she was barred from entering her office premises while her male colleagues were let in. NDTV quoted Dawran saying, "I didn't give up after the change of system and went to attend my office, but unluckily I was not allowed despite showing my office card."

She said that her male colleagues with office cards were let in, and she was told that the system had now changed. In her video, Dawran was asked to save the public in Afghanistan since their lives were under threat.

Also Read: Telangana Man Stranded In Kabul, Family Requests Govt For Safe Evacuation

Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Journalist 
Afghanistan 
Woman 
