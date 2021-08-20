A Day In New Afghanistan: Woman Journalist Barred From Working; Asked To Go Back Home

A woman journalist was barred from working at her TV station and was asked to go back home to Afghanistan under the Taliban. The journalist posted on social networking pleading for help in the war-torn country.

A well-known anchor Shabnam Darwan was wearing a Hijab and showing her face card while she said that people's lives in Afghanistan were 'under threat'. During the Taliban's previous regime from 1996 to 2001, women were excluded from all public gatherings. Girls were not allowed in schools, barred entertainment, and harsh punishments were imposed on the offenders.

Taliban Said Women Would Have Rights In New Regime



In the past months that led to the organisation's takeover of the country's administration, women journalists were the prime targets for assassinations by the militants. In contrast to the current events, the Taliban has announced that women will have rights in the new regime and be 'allowed' to study and work.

Moreover, they have said that the media in the country would be independent and free. To further emphasise such progressive methods, a Taliban official also sat for a one-on-one interview with a woman journalist.

Taliban didn't allow my ex-colleague here in @TOLOnews and famous anchor of the State-owned @rtapashto Shabnam Dawran to start her work today.

" Despite wearing a hijab & carrying correct ID, I was told by Taliban: The regime has changed. Go home"#Afghanistan #Talban pic.twitter.com/rXK7LWvddX — Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 18, 2021





Dawran: 'I Didn't Give Up'

However, Shabnam Dawn, who has been working for more than six years, said that she was barred from entering her office premises while her male colleagues were let in. NDTV quoted Dawran saying, "I didn't give up after the change of system and went to attend my office, but unluckily I was not allowed despite showing my office card."

She said that her male colleagues with office cards were let in, and she was told that the system had now changed. In her video, Dawran was asked to save the public in Afghanistan since their lives were under threat.

