Days After Tweeting To Police About Threat To Life, J&K Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead Near Residence

Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar's Hawal area on September 24. The attackers fired upon Qadri at his Hawal residence around 6.25 pm from close range before escaping the spot.

The advocate was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where doctors declared him 'dead on arrival'. The police said he was hit by a single bullet.

Qadri, who was in his early 40s, appeared quite frequently as a panellist on Television debates.

In his last tweet dated September 21, Qadri had requested the police to file an FIR against one Shah Nazir who had accused him of working for agencies and warned him to be "cautious" in TV debates.

"I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This untrue statement can lead to threat to my life," Qadri had written in his last tweet.

I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.@ZPHQJammu pic.twitter.com/utkurYpRzk — Babar Qadri Truth (@BabarTruth) September 21, 2020

The attack on the advocate came hours after BJP worker, Bhupinder Singh, a member of the block development council in Khag area of Budgam district, was shot dead by terrorists.



Former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. "The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat. Sadly his warning was his last tweet," Abdullah said.



