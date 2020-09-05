'We Were Moral Policed': Actor Samyuktha Hegde Alleges Assault In Bengaluru Park For Wearing 'Indecent' Clothes

A mob in Bengaluru attacked Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on September 4 for wearing 'indecent clothes' at Agara lake premises.

The actress, along with her two friends had gone to a park near the Agara Lake in Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Friday evening, September 4, to work out. However, she has alleged that she was heckled by a group of people led by All India Congress Committee member Kavitha Reddy for wearing a sports bra in public.

Samyuktha Hedge took to social media to bring the incident to light, and said that the crowd around her accused her of consuming drugs just because she is an actor.

In another video of the same incident, a man can be seen brazenly threatening her that he will tell the media that she was doing drugs. Kavitha Reddy also called the police and in the video she and other members can be heard shouting that Samyuktha and her friends should be booked for public indecency.



"I had my pullover on. We came here and I removed it and did my warmup. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman (referring to Kavitha Reddy) came up to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place," Samyuktha Hedge said in her Instagram live.

Samyuktha also alleged that Kavitha Reddy threatened her and said if she wears such clothes and something happens to her, she shouldn't come crying to anyone.

The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

"This is so, so wrong. This was done in broad daylight and in a public park. This is moral policing and it has to stop," Samyuktha said in the video.

Kavitha Reddy however claims that the incident occurred when the women started playing music loudly.

"Since the last three to four days, these women have been playing music and dancing, which is not allowed. Several regulars have told them not to do that. Yesterday, the guard told me that he was being yelled at by the public and asked me to come. I told them to not play music and dance," she alleged.

However, in contrast to her claims, in the 16-minute video uploaded by Samyuktha, neither Kavitha Reddy nor anybody else can be heard talking about loud music. Instead, they can only be heard talking about her 'indecent' clothes.

Also Read: Poverty In Brazil Nearing Historic Low After It Handed Out Massive Amount Of Cash To People Amid Pandemic