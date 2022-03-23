All section
ACB Raids BDA Middlemen, Unearths Gold, Silver And Diamonds In Bengaluru

Image Credit: Headline Karnataka, ANI

Karnataka,  23 March 2022 9:13 AM GMT

The Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered 4.96 kilos of gold, 15.02 kilos of silver and 61.9 grams of diamonds from the residence of Bangalore' RT Nagar, who was working as a middleman for Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the residences of the intermediaries working with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), only to unearth shocking revelations. The ACB recovered 4.96 kilograms of gold, over 15 kg of silver and diamonds weighing 61.9 grams from the residence of a BDA broker Mohan in Manorayanpalya in Bangalore's RT Nagar. Mohan was one of the nine middlemen suspected of malpractices by the BDA and was raided. In several past instances, the ACB has revealed several corruption cases by the intermediaries, who play a crucial role in corruption.

Operation Carried Out By 100 Police Personnel

On March 22, the operation was supervised by Uma Prashant, the Superintendent of Police, and a team of over 100 police personnel. "The residential premises of Raghu B.N. of Chamrajpet, Mohan of Manorayanpalya, R.T. Nagar, Manoj - Domlur, Munirathna alias Rathnavelu — Kenagunte, Malathahalli, Tejaswi — R.R. Nagar, Aswath alias Muddinapalya Ashwat — K.G. Circle, Muddinapalya, Rama — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA Layout, Laxmana — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA layout, Chikkahanummaiah — Muddinapalya are being searched", Hindustan Times reported.

1,803 Cases Filed Since ACB's Inception

According to the data released by the state's anti-corruption agency, it has registered more than 1,800 cases since its inception in 2016. Although most of the cases are still under trial, the ACB has managed conviction in 10 cases only, while 25 of the accused were acquitted by the Court. Charge sheets for 753 cases have been submitted, and 682 are still under trial. Out of the total, almost 1,473 cases are against government staff, including 391 Class-1 and above officials and other people's representatives. Over 1,3000 people have been suspended from their duties, and an inter-departmental inquiry was set up for probe in 493 cases.

Also Read: Over 700 Ukraine-Returned Medicos To Get Informal Education In 60 Karnataka Colleges

