Absconding Rape Accused Godman Nithyananda Offers 3-Day Visa, Announces Flight Service From Australia To 'Kailasa'

A year after he supposedly founded his own Hindu sovereign nation 'Kailasa', self-styled rape accused godman Nithyananda has now begun issuing special 3-day visas for tourists.

Visa-holders will have to travel from Australia and aboard a newly launched chartered flight service called 'Garuda', Nithyananda said in a recent video. The visitors will be provided with free food and accommodation during the course of their stay. His organisation will cover the airfare from Australia to Kailasa, he added.

Kailasa trip is open now. You can apply for visa. And have a Darshan of Lord Shiva physically. 👺 pic.twitter.com/ywGH2qpypi — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) December 17, 2020

The fugitive godman now looks forward to having at least 1 lakh people settle in Kailasa. Four months ago, he had announced the setting up of a Reserve Bank in his self-declared country and had drafted a 300-page economic policy, which laid down Kailasa's financial strategy.



According to The News Minute report, the accused has been running his business from a bank in Republic of Vanuatu, a Pacific island country.



Kailasa has been in existence ever since November 2019, when Nithyananda fled India after failing to appear in over 50 hearings. He has been accused of rape, kidnapping, torture against a 19-year-old woman, and confining minors in his Ashram illegally.

Last year, he was also booked after a couple from Tamil Nadu alleged him of abducting their children and keeping them in Ashram. The Karnataka High Court in February 2019, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a 2010 rape case, where he allegedly sexually assaulted his former disciple. After eight long years of legal struggle, the in-camera trial proceeding finally began in 2018.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), earlier this January had issued a Blue Corner Notice, asking the nations to help locate him. In December last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Karnataka government to expedite proceedings to seek Nithyananda's extradition.



