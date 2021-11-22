All section
IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman Gets Vir Chakra For Shooting Down Pak Jet In 2019

Image Credits: ANI 

India,  22 Nov 2021 8:28 AM GMT

The former Wing Commander was promoted to Group Captain for showing exceptional bravery while fighting an aerial attack from Pakistan near the LoC. He was captured by the Pak army, after which he was released and returned back on March 1, 2019.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman is conferred with Vir Chakra on Monday, November 22. The third-highest gallantry award was given to him by President Ramnath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan for gunning down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet on February 27, 2019.

The then Wing Commander was involved in an aerial conflict with the neighbouring country near the Line of Control (LOC). Soon after, the Pak air force shot down Abhinandan's MIG-21 aircraft and was taken into custody by the army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Later, he was released in March after the Indian government put immense pressure on Pakistan.

'Showed Conspicuous Courage'

ANI quoted the Vir Chakra. It said, "Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed an exceptional sense of duty." The attack took place after the suicide bombing in Pulwama, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. The Indian forces retaliated with an airstrike at Jaish-e-Mohammed camp situated in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The next day, the Pakistani Air Force launched an aerial attack in the LOC's Indian airspace, which heightened the tension further. "Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan alerted the other formation pilots about the surprise threat. The audacious and aggressive manoeuvre forced the enemy into tactical chaos," said the citation.

After his plane was hit in POK, the Pak army captured him. A video was released later, showing Abhinandan where he is badly bruised and offered tea. With the Indian authorities mounting pressure on the neighbours, Prime Minister Imran Khan released him two days later as a part of 'peace gesture. Photos of him crossing into the country from the Wagah Border went viral as India celebrated his arrival. On November 3, 2021, Abhinandan was promoted to Group Captain to Wing Commander.

His MIG-21 Bison Squadron got new patches made with 'Falcon Slayers' to commemorate his achievement. Several days after the attack, Pakistan denied claims of the F-16 being shut down, but India presented evidence stating otherwise.

Also Read: IAF Carries Out Long-Range Precision Strike Against Practice Target To Mark 2nd Balakot Anniversary


Abhinandan Varthaman 
Indian Air Force 
Line Of Control 
Pakistan 
Balakot strike 

