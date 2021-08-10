Abandoned By Parents Two Times, Baby Boy Put Up For Adoption

Trending

His mother developed complications after Yash's delivery at a private hospital. She was referred there from another nursing home and the baby was moved to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for treatment. Yash's mother recovered shortly after and both his parents disappeared from the hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   10 Aug 2021 7:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-08-10T13:20:32+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: The Times of India

For seven-month-old Yash (name changed), life has already dealt a double blow. His mother developed complications after Yash's delivery at a private hospital. His mother was referred there from another nursing home and the baby was moved to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for treatment.

Yash's mother recovered shortly after and both his parents disappeared from the hospital. The hospital raised a complaint with the Juhu police as no one was taking responsibility for the infant. Based on instruction from senior inspector Shashikant Mane, the police team traced the couple.

When the police asked the mother as to why she abandoned Yash, she replied that she was upset as she was not allowed to see the baby. Due to COVID, the hospitals were not allowing visits to NICU.

Parents Destroyed Their Phones

According to the police officer, at the police team's request, Yash's mother was allowed to visit the kid at NICU but she disappeared again. When the Juhu police team tried to reach out to them, they had already left their rented apartment. The infant's parents also destroyed their phones so that police won't be able to trace them.

While commenting on the incident, an officer said, "We have been fielding inquiries from colleagues and their families keen to adopt the baby. CWC will interview them and take a decision." A team led by sub-inspector Poonam Mirgane is on the lookout for Raj's parents to take him home.

Yash continued to stay in NICU for quite some time. His only visitors at the hospital were the police officials who developed a bond with him.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

