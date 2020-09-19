Uttar Pradesh Police Files Sedition Charges In Case Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Days after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was booked for promoting enmity by conducting an alleged caste-based survey in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked sedition charge against the Rajya Sabha member.

"IPC section 124-A (sedition) has been added to the FIR that was filed at Hazratganj police station on September 2," Hazratganj SHO Anajani Kumar Pandey said.

"On September 1, a mobile number was being shared widely on social media. It was found that pre-recorded calls were being made from a particular number to people where things that would divide the communities were being said. An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system was enabled on this number. This deed of the unidentified person would divide communities and would affect the harmony in society," the police complaint based on which the FIR was filed read.

"The charges against you are serious and non-bailable. You are requested to reach on 20 September at 11 am for presenting facts and evidences. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you," read a notice sent by Investigation Officer (IO) at Hazratganj police station, AK Singh.

Sanjay Singh, who is in-charge of state unit of the AAP, said he will go to Lucknow on September 20 and surrender himself to the police.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has filed a sedition case against me because I spoke about the violence and atrocities being committed against Brahmins and Dalits in UP. The Yogi government booked me for sedition because I raised my voice against the rampant corruption in purchase of COVID-19 kits in the times of a pandemic… I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government," Singh said on August 18.

"I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government. Why? Just because I raised the issue of killings and scams in Uttar Pradesh," he said on Friday.



The AAP leader also said that 37 members of Parliament from 12 different parties have stood in solidarity with him and have requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman to order a probe into the matter.

"Congress, TMC, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, TRS, TDP, DMK, Akali Dal, NCP and other MPs have supported me. They have written a letter to the Honourable Chairman of Rajya Sabha and asked for a thorough probe. I demand that if I am really an anti-national, then they must arrest me. But if I am not, then strict action should be taken against the people who filed such cases against me," Singh added.

Besides Singh, three directors of a private company who conducted the survey have also been booked for sedition, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: "Will Continue To Speak The Truth": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh After Being Booked By UP Police