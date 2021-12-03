All section
Aadhaar To Go Global? UIDAI Working With World Bank, UN To Take Tech Overseas

Image Credit: Pixabay

India,  3 Dec 2021 9:57 AM GMT

Saurabh Garg, CEO of UIDAI, said the authority is working with global organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations to replicate the Aadhaar system in other countries as well.

The Chief Executive Officer Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Saurabh Garg said the authority is currently working with global organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations to replicate the Aadhaar system in other countries as well. He added that the authority is framing an advisory board for different sectors for enrolments, authentication, customer relationship management, among others.

"This [Universal Global Identity System] is something we are very actively working upon, we have got a number of queries from a large number of countries, both in our neighbourhood — Asia — and across the world," Garg said.

He added that UIDAI is looking forward to having more partners from India who can help it in taking the Aadhaar technology overseas.

'Aadhaar Covers 99.5% Of Adult Population'

Garg claimed that Aadhaar now covers about 99.5 per cent of the adult Indian population, reported Business Today. Highlighting the security aspect, Garg said that Aadhaar is an architecture with built-in privacy by design.

"We only allow the use of Aadhaar by way of consent, and secondly, in terms of information security, that takes prime importance for us," he said.

He added that there UIDAI has its own data centres where information is isolated and can only be assessed through secure and friendly mechanisms.

24x7 Security Operation Centers

"We don't allow any unknown method of accessing our systems. We have multiple firewalls which we continue to update, we have 24X7 security operation centers, we continuously get feeds from agencies and intelligence on what is happening," he said.

Garg said UIDAI is also working on other biometrics apart from fingerprint and iris.

West Bengal Secures $135 million Loan To Upgrade Power Distribution Network In Rural Areas

Aadhaar 
UIDAI 
World Bank 
United Nations 

