Chandigarh To Use Aadhaar Card For Electoral Registration- Here's All You Need To Know

The Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh, on July 1, presided over a meeting regarding Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency to discuss the recent amendments in election rules which are to be implemented from August 1, 2022. In the meeting, it was decided that Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh as part of the amendments to use Aadhaar for electoral registration purposes.

The Press Release

The meeting was attended by the District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO). The release said that the amendments made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 vide the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 were convened by the Election Commission.

The release added, "The amendment will cover the following aspects. Use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purposes. On the direction of the Election Commission, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh." It noted that there would be multiple qualifying dates from August 1, 2022, and that January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 will be the four qualifying dates for enrolment in electoral rolls.

As per the release, the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls will use the updated forms mentioned in the latest instructions. The AEROs were given a briefing about the amendments. They were asked to provide training regarding the modifications in election rules and IT applications (Garuda App, NVSP, Voter Portal and ERO Net) to the BLOs working under their jurisdiction, as reported by Mint.

The Chief Electoral Officer also reviewed the progress of the disposal of forms.

Also Read: Amravati Chemist Likely Killed Over Backing Nupur Sharma, MHA Orders NIA Probe In Case