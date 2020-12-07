Interfaith Marriage: Pregnant Woman Heckled By Bajrang Dal Workers, Husband Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

A pregnant woman was allegedly heckled and humiliated publicly by Bajrang Dal workers for marrying a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Moradabad district.

The 22-year-old woman's marriage was termed as 'Love Jihad' by the saffron outfit. The term 'Love Jihad' is a conspiracy theory by right-wing groups wherein Muslim men enter into a relationship or marriage with Hindu women to convert them to Islam.

They (Bajrang workers) forcefully took her husband to the police station along with her. The husband and his brother were arrested while the woman was handed over to her parents, reported Deccan Herald.

The woman is from UP's Bijnore district, and the Muslim man had gone to the sub-divisional magistrate's office at Kanth in the district to get their marriage registered. Bajrang Dal (BD) after learning about it reached there and heckled the woman.

A short video of BD workers heckling the woman went viral on social media. "Where is the permission of the district magistrate?..the new law (against love jihad) has been brought especially for people like you," one of the BD workers was heard telling the woman, in the video.

The woman said that she married willingly, and was living with the man for the past five months.

After the mother of the woman alleged that her daughter had been tricked into marrying the Muslim youth, the police arrested the youth and his brother under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

Many such cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last few months. Earlier this month, a Muslim man was arrested in Bareilly district for allegedly trying to force a married Hindu woman to convert to Islam and marry him.

Another similar case was reported in Muzaffarnagar district against a Muslim youth for allegedly trying to lure a Hindu girl into conversion.

