Tribute To Olympians: Metro Pillars In Delhi Beautified With Graffiti Of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra

In a fitting tribute to the Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, the walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in New Delhi are being adorned with graffiti depicting the sportspersons. The initiative has been undertaken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).





Delhi: Graffitis depicting #TokyoOlympics2020 medal winners Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh come up near Pitampura Metro Station. pic.twitter.com/DVLOrAErdC — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

The metro pillars are showcasing the graffiti of athlete Neeraj Chopra, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton player PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

The graffitis have become the centre of attention. Bystanders have been appreciating the initiative. Many believe that it will inspire the youth and encourage the sportspersons.

"The graffiti are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as career and win more medals for the country," Akhilesh Pandey, an auto driver said.

Best-Ever Olympic Performance

India recorded its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics this year. The country bagged a total of seven medals - one gold, two silver, and four bronze. This Olympics was a series of firsts for India. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally by winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49 kg category. It was also the first silver medal for an Indian in weightlifting in the Olympics. While Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in athletics in the javelin throw, Bajrangcclinched the bronze in wrestling in the men's freestyle 65kg category.

The Indian women's hockey scripted history by reaching their first-ever semi-final at the Olympic Games. By clinching the bronze in the women's singles event, shuttler PV Sindhu became India's first woman to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games and to win medals in back-to-back editions.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh became the first Indian double sculls pair to reach the semi-finals at the Olympics. They finished 11th in the event. Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Also Read: Chennai's Sunder Ramu Is On A Mission To Date 365 Women But Not To Find Love; Here's The Reason