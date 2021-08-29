All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Tribute To Olympians: Metro Pillars In Delhi Beautified With Graffiti Of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra

Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tribute To Olympians: Metro Pillars In Delhi Beautified With Graffiti Of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  29 Aug 2021 10:31 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-29T16:03:03+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in New Delhi are being adorned with graffiti depicting the sportspersons. The initiative has been undertaken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

In a fitting tribute to the Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, the walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in New Delhi are being adorned with graffiti depicting the sportspersons. The initiative has been undertaken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).


The metro pillars are showcasing the graffiti of athlete Neeraj Chopra, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton player PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

The graffitis have become the centre of attention. Bystanders have been appreciating the initiative. Many believe that it will inspire the youth and encourage the sportspersons.

"The graffiti are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as career and win more medals for the country," Akhilesh Pandey, an auto driver said.

Best-Ever Olympic Performance

India recorded its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics this year. The country bagged a total of seven medals - one gold, two silver, and four bronze. This Olympics was a series of firsts for India. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally by winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49 kg category. It was also the first silver medal for an Indian in weightlifting in the Olympics. While Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in athletics in the javelin throw, Bajrangcclinched the bronze in wrestling in the men's freestyle 65kg category.

The Indian women's hockey scripted history by reaching their first-ever semi-final at the Olympic Games. By clinching the bronze in the women's singles event, shuttler PV Sindhu became India's first woman to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games and to win medals in back-to-back editions.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh became the first Indian double sculls pair to reach the semi-finals at the Olympics. They finished 11th in the event. Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Also Read: Chennai's Sunder Ramu Is On A Mission To Date 365 Women But Not To Find Love; Here's The Reason

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
mirabai chanu 
Neeraj Chopra 
Graffiti 
Delhi Metro 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X