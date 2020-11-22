17-Year-Old Girl Axed To Death In Uttar Pradesh's Banda

In another tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly axed to death by a brother-in-law of her elder sister in Atrara area in Banda on Saturday.

The police are suspecting rape and murder, reported Firstpost.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and had come to visit her elder sister.

"On Saturday around 6 pm, the brother-in-law of her elder sister killed her using an axe and then fled. At the time of the incident, the accused and the girl were alone in the house, " Circle Officer Satyaprakash Sharma said.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused.

He also said that the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while certain teams have been formed to nab the accused who is absconding while the body.

The police officer said prima facie it suspected that the girl was raped and then murdered but officially nothing can be said as they are waiting for the post-mortem reports.

