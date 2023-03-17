Prioritising Well-Being! 88% Indians Would Give Up High-Paying Jobs For Mental Health, Says Survey

Majority of Indians in the work environment prioritise their mental health over job incentives. According to a study conducted by UKG, a US-based workforce management firm, about 88 per cent of Indian employees would give up their high-paying jobs for their mental well-being, as compared to 70 per cent of employees in the US. They would rather prefer a lower-paying job if it meant less stress and better mental health.

Long hours spent in the office were found to be the primary cause of work-related stress. About 33 per cent of Indian employees stated that working unusual and long hours was their primary trigger for stress. This in turn, affects their professional performance poorly. About 26 per cent of respondents conveyed that they had loss of productivity as a result of stress. Apart from this, 34 per cent of the surveyed employees conveyed that they experienced decreased concentration following work-related stress, and 31 per cent were unable to build healthy relationships with colleagues.

Mental Health Over Pay

In terms of balancing the personal and professional, 46 per cent of Indians ranked family among the most important relationships, in contrast to the 37 per cent who prioritised work. This was followed by health, self-care, exercise, and relations with friends. The survey also pointed out that many employees were wary of reaching out to their managers with their concerns. Only 51 per cent of employees in India speak to their manager every week about their workload, while 30 per cent do it once a month.

Speaking about the findings, Sumeet Doshi, country manager at UKG India, said, "The pandemic has revealed the importance of mental health, and employees are now increasingly prioritising their mental health over a high-paying job." He elaborates that the salary structure most of them seek is comparatively lower than what they got paid in their existing jobs. According to a report by MoneyControl, this understanding is key in exploring workplace systems, as a company is defined well by its people. Looking out for the employee's health and mental well-being then becomes crucial for a company's growth, and employees were found to perform better when driven by such a positive sense of purpose at the workplace.

