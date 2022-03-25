All section
CISF Suspends Staff For Strip-Searching 80-Year-Old Wheelchair-Bound Woman At Airport

Image Credit: Twitter/ @HillolDeka

25 March 2022

At Lokpriya Bordoli International Airport, an 8--year-old wheelchair-bound Mhalo Kikon, who underwent a hip replacement surgery, was forced to undress by a CISF staff for a security check at the airport.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) suspended a woman constable after an anthropologist and author from Nagaland alleged that her 80-year-old mother was 'strip-searched' at the Lokpriya Bordoli International Airport during the security check-in.

The senior citizen, Mhalo Kikon, underwent hip replacement surgery in 2021 and was forced to undress for the checking. However, the CISF staff claimed that their personnel on duty were following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and that the passenger entered the booth at 12:01 PM and left before 12:03 PM.

Civil Aviation Minister Responded To Complaint

Dolly Kikon took to Twitter to bring the incident to light and tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CISF and Guwhati Airport authorities. The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also responded to the complainant over Twitter, saying he is also "looking into this", NDTV reported. A senior official from the security force replied, "As there was a metal piece indicator on, she asked the lady passenger to undergo physical checking and show her the hip implant area so that she can corroborate the passenger's version of having undergone surgery".

Octogenarian Was Allowed To Go Within 2 Minutes

Nonetheless, an inquiry is being carried out to find if the personnel did not treat the passenger with respect or if there was any other lapse. At the same time, officials checked the CCTV footage and said that the passenger was allowed to leave the frisking booth within two minutes. In her social media post, the woman's daughter also claimed that her niece, who was accompanying the octogenarian, had filled up a complaint form. Still, the CISF personnel took it away, claiming that it was not allowed.


In a similar incident last year, a renowned dancer and actor, Sudha Chandran, posted a video saying that she felt 'humiliated' when the CISF staff asked her to remove her limb for the security check.

Also Read: BHU Researcher Bags ICMR'S 'Young Scientist Fellow' Award

