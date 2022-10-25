India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality

India's efforts to tackle air pollution have once again gone with the wind, as eight Indian cities have been marked among the Top 10 polluted cities in Asia.

As per the data released by the World Air Quality Index, Gurugram tops the list with the worst air quality, and only one city has managed to feature among the Asian cities with the best air quality. Surprisingly though, Delhi has managed to remain off the list this time.

Action Plans Failing To Combat The Herculean Problem

As per the Index, Gurugram made it to the top of the list with an air quality index (AQI) of 679, as recorded on the morning of October 23. This is followed by Dharuhera in Haryana with an AQI of 543 and Muzaffarpur in Bihar with an AQI of 316.

Other cities that made it to the list include Talkator (Lucknow), DRCC Anandpur, Begusarai, Bhopal Chauraha, Dewas, Khadakpada, Kalyan, Darshan Nagar and Chhapra. Most of these cities have their AQIs staggering between 298 to 239.

Delhi did not make it to the list this time, with an AQI of 194 as of October 23. However, the AQI has reportedly dropped lower following the Diwali celebrations. This was despite the 15-point Winter Action Plan and the committee's set up for the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.

In terms of the Top 10 Asian cities with the best air quality, only Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh featured in the list.

World Air Quality Index

Apart from the Indian cities, the remaining two that were listed with worse air quality are China's Xiaoshishang Port in Luzhou and Mangolia's Bayankhoshuu.

The World Air Quality is an index that was set in place in 2007 to provide people with a unified global air quality data and build public awareness of air pollution. As per this data, AQI from 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is considered moderate, 101-150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151-200 is unhealthy for all groups, 201-300 is very unhealthy, and from 301-500 it is deemed hazardous for human health.

According to a report by the India Today, majority of Indian cities take a massive hit every year after the Diwali celebrations, with the firecrackers raising air pollution by precarious levels.

