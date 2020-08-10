Of the total imports from China, 327 products can be alternatively sourced and manufactured in India, a paper published by policy think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) stated.

Indian imports from China include products such as mobile phones, telecom equipment, cameras, solar panels, air-conditioners and penicillin etc. and account for over 3/4th of the total imports from China. A report by Times of India said the think tank used UN Comtrade data to estimate the value of these 'critically sensitive imports' at USD 66.6 billion in 2018 in overall imports of a little over USD 90 billion. In 2018-19, official numbers had secured imports from China at USD 76.4 billion.

Shares of the 327 products was less than 10% of the 4,000 items imported from China. The study estimated that in the case of 82%, or over 3,300 products, China was not the most competitive producer.

But there are many products for which China becomes the sole exporter, ranging from everyday items such as earphones, headphones, microwave, washing machines, various types of machinery to chemicals and fertilizers.

Speaking to the media, study's author S K Mohanty said the domestic production of such items should be highly encouraged. The government has been taking such initiatives, such as providing incentive schemes for the production of mobile, electronic goods and pharmaceutical products, Mohanty added.

