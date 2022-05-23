All section
Caste discrimination
70% Young Women in UP, Assam and Chhattisgarh Use Cloth for Menstrual Protection: Govt Data

Image Credits: Pixabay, Freepik

Trending
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

70% Young Women in UP, Assam and Chhattisgarh Use Cloth for Menstrual Protection: Govt Data

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  23 May 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

As per the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), over 65% women aged 15 to 24 use cloth during their menstrual period in at least four states— UP (69.4%), Assam (69.1%), Chhattisgarh (68.6%) and Bihar (67.5%).

Around 70 per cent of women between the age group of 15 to 24 in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh, respectively, use cloth for protection during their menstrual period, government data reveals.

As per the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), India's average of using cloth pads stands at 49.6%. On the other hand, this share is relatively low in cities like Chandigarh (10.7%) and Delhi (15.9%).

In nearly four states across the country, over 65 per cent of women from the said age group use cloth during their periods — Uttar Pradesh (69.4%), Assam (69.1%), Chhattisgarh (68.6%) and Bihar (67.5%), NFHS data showed.

Hygienic Method Necessary For Health

"Using a hygienic method of menstrual protection is essential for women's health and personal hygiene. In NFHS-5, women aged 15-24 were asked what methods they use for menstrual protection. In India, 64 per cent use sanitary napkins, 50 per cent cloth, and 15 per cent rely on locally prepared napkins. In total, 78 per cent of women in this age group use a hygienic method of menstrual protection," the report said, according to News18.

In the previous survey, NFHS-4 (2015-16), 42 per cent were using sanitary napkins in India, 62 per cent used cloth, and 16 per cent used locally prepared napkins. "Overall, 58 per cent of women in this age group use a hygienic method of menstrual protection," NFHS-4 read.

Further, as per NFHS-5, the rate of women using safe menstrual products was the least in Bihar (59.2%), Madhya Pradesh (60.9%) and Meghalaya (65.3%).

The survey added that locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins, tampons, and menstrual cups are considered hygienic protection methods. In addition, respondents may report multiple ways of protection during their menstruation.

Girls With More Schooling Experience Use Hygienic Methods

It suggests that women with 12 or more years of schooling are more than twice as likely to be using a hygienic method than those with no schooling — 90 per cent versus 44 per cent.

"Women in the highest wealth quintile are nearly twice as likely to use a hygienic method as those in the lowest wealth quintile (95% versus 54%). Seventy-three per cent of rural women use a hygienic way of menstrual protection compared to 90 per cent of urban women," it adds.

Good menstrual hygiene is necessary for the health and dignity of girls and women. Discussions on menstrual hygiene are essential for adolescent girls to clarify myths and misconceptions around menstruation.

Improving menstrual hygiene is crucial from the point of view of personal comfort and increased mobility. It reduces the likelihood of infections resulting from poor hygiene practices during menstruation.

Providing girls with knowledge and skills on maintaining menstrual hygiene improves attendance. Otherwise, they may not attend school during those days or even drop out altogether.

Also Read: India Will Witness Highest Cardiac Deaths Globally By 2030, Warns Noted Cardiologist


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Cloth 
Menstrual Protection 
National Family Health Survey 
Menstrual Period 

