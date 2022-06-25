Shocking! 7 Foetuses Stuffed In Bottle, 2 Uteri Found Floating In Karnataka's Belagavi, Probe Underway

In a horrific incident, police on Friday (June 24) found seven foetuses stuffed in a bottle and two uteri floating in a gutter in Mudalgi town of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The incident came to light after commuters noticed the boxes floating in the drain near the Moodalagi bus stand and called the police. District Health Officer (DHO), Mahesh Koni, confirmed the incident. Reportedly, it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide.

All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be lodged with the local police station in this matter through the gram panchayat, Koni stated, according to News18. The foetuses have been kept in the local hospital's mortuary for now. The police have registered an FIR and will investigate the case from all angles.

After a complaint is lodged, the police would take the foetuses to the Belagavi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for conducting further tests. He said a special team will also be formed to investigate the matter after bringing it to the district commissioner's notice.

Matter Of Shame And Heinous Act

MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi told The Times of India that the incident is a matter of shame and a heinous act.



"I have instructed police to find out the people behind this crime. The health department has also been asked to ensure such incidents do not recur," he said.

Earlier this week, West Bengal reported a similar shocking incident where a father strangled his newborn daughter to death in the North 24 Parganas district. The apparent reason behind the killing was that the newborn was his third girlchild and had a dark complexion.



This is the second such incident reported from Belagavi in a decade. In 2013, at least 13 dead fetuses were found on the banks of the Hiranyakeshi river. After the incident, then deputy commissioner Anbukumar had launched a drive against all scanning centres, nursing homes and medical colleges in the district.

