6 Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest In Nepal, Bodies Recovered

A devastating incident occurred near Mount Everest as a private commercial helicopter crashed, resulting in the loss of six lives, including five members of a Mexican family.



The ill-fated helicopter, identified as Manang Air NA-MV, took off from Surke Airport in Nepal's Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am with its destination set for Kathmandu. Shockingly, the helicopter lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am. Gyanendra Bhul, the Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), confirmed this tragic turn of events, emphasizing the challenging and unfamiliar terrain where communication was abruptly cut off.

The helicopter had embarked on a mountain flight from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, providing passengers with a scenic experience. The Mexican family, among other passengers, had been enjoying the breathtaking views before the unfortunate incident unfolded. Tkeknath Sitaula, the spokesperson for TIA, disclosed that the flight originated from Surke and reached Lukla before proceeding toward Kathmandu.

Preliminary investigations indicate that adverse weather conditions played a significant role in the crash, making navigation difficult for the helicopter. The accident occurred in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality, situated in the remote and mountainous Solukhumbu district. The crash site was identified in Chihandanda, with witnesses reporting hearing a loud explosion and witnessing flames, reported News18.

Tragically, all six individuals aboard the helicopter lost their lives in the accident. The victims include Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung, along with five members of a Mexican family. The Mexican family members have been identified as Sifuentes G. Fernando (95) and Sifuentes Rincon Ismail (98), both males, and three females: Sifuentes Gongalez Abril (72), Gongalez Olacio Luz (65), and Sifuentes G. Maria Jese (52).

The fatal helicopter crash near Mount Everest has resulted in the untimely demise of all individuals on board. Initial investigations point to adverse weather conditions as a significant contributing factor to this tragic incident. The loss of the Mexican family members adds to the profound sadness and impact of this unfortunate event.

Yeti Airlines Crash In Nepal's Pokhara

According to a media report, the pilots of the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara may have failed to fully deploy the wing flaps during landing, leading to a stall. The crash, which occurred on January 15, resulted in the loss of all 72 people on board, including five Indians, making it the country's worst air disaster in three decades. Fully deploying the flaps at the back of the wings during landing provides better control at low speeds and helps prevent stalling. The exact cause of the crash will be determined after examining the flight data recorder, or the black box, as per a report in The Times Of India.

A team of nine investigators from France is also working with Yeti Airlines staff and local authorities in Pokhara to gather more details about the crash of the ATR-72 aircraft. The plane, which took off from Kathmandu, crashed into the Seti River gorge, claiming the lives of the four crew members and 68 passengers. One person went missing. The government has established a five-member probe committee to investigate the incident.

Two mobile videos of the crash went viral, one showing the aircraft banking sharply to the left and then descending after a stall, while the other featured an Indian passenger live streaming from the plane moments before it went down. Observers noted that the flaps were not fully deployed in the footage, leading experts to suspect that this might have contributed to the stall.

A senior ATR captain, Kumar Pandey, who previously flew the same aircraft under Kingfisher Airlines, expressed surprise upon watching the video. He emphasized the importance of following the landing checklist, including deploying the flaps at the appropriate angles at specific speeds for a smooth landing. Pandey suggested that the pilots might have overlooked the checklist, which could be considered a significant negligence.

According to aviation experts, mishandling, malfunctioning of aircraft systems, or pilot fatigue could have contributed to the crash. The investigation will provide more clarity on the factors involved.

