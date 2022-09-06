56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey

Almost 56 per cent of respondents who were surveyed all over India, covering 339 districts, stated that they are experiencing severe call drop and call connection issues, LocalCircles, an online platform, noted in a report on Monday (September 5).

As per the survey report, 82 per cent of people have been making wifi or data calls to overcome network problems.

Findings Of The Survey

The survey noted, "56 per cent of citizens say they are facing severe Call Connect and Call Drop issues," reported NDTV.

In reply to a question about approximately what per cent of their mobile phone calls have faced call drop issues or bad connection in the last three months, 37 per cent of respondents replied that 20-50 per cent of their calls experienced the problem.

The question on call drop or connection received 8,364 responses. Out of the total, 91 per cent of respondents stated they experienced the issue, while 56 per cent said the issue was relatively severe in their case.

In response to another question on problems that citizens have experienced the most while using mobile voice services in the last three months, 45 per cent of people referred to "call drops", and 42 per cent exhibited "call connect failures".

Where Was The Survey Conducted?

According to the report, the survey conducted by LocalCircles on the quality of a call received more than 31,000 responses, constituting 42 per cent of people from tier 1, 31 per cent from tier 2 and 27 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts in India. However, the number of responses to each question was different.

As per the survey, 78 per cent of citizens have not faced an automatic call drop within 30 seconds despite a poor connection.

The report added, on average, 82 per cent of citizens who have a data or wifi connection have been making frequent data or wifi calls as they face difficulty getting or staying connected on a regular mobile network.

