All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  23 Sep 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to the poll, 70% of people who had favourable impressions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 58% of people who had negative opinions of him said they trusted the news on WhatsApp.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Most Indians believe the news they receive on Whatsapp to be reliable, indicates a report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University on Thursday (September 22).

The study analyzed citizens' answers to inquiries regarding their trust in news organizations and social media platforms in India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the United States. According to Scroll, it investigated "the relationship between trust in news and how people think about news on digital platforms."

Significant Findings Of Report

The study found that 77 per cent of Indian respondents trusted the news media. While 54 per cent claimed to believe the news they found on WhatsApp, 51 per cent said the same about Google and YouTube, 41 per cent said Facebook, 27 per cent said Instagram, 25 per cent said Twitter, and 15 per cent said TikTok.

According to the poll, 70 per cent of people who had favourable impressions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 58 per cent of people who had negative opinions of him said they trusted the news on WhatsApp.

At the lowest percentage among the four countries included in the study, only 48 per cent of Indian respondents stated they get news online at least once daily. The most incredible rate of the four countries, 34 per cent of Indians, claimed they never obtain information from online sources.

In India, 46 per cent of respondents stated they use WhatsApp daily to get news, compared to 58 per cent of respondents in Brazil.

The majority of respondents (69 per cent) among politically active Indians indicated they trusted YouTube for news, while TikTok received the least amount of trust at 24 per cent. On the other hand, WhatsApp had a 46 per cent trust rating among Indians who were not politically inclined, while TikTok had a 13 per cent trust rating.

Respondents' Opinions On Journalists

The respondents were also questioned regarding their opinions of journalists, both positively and negatively. In India, 57 per cent of respondents said journalists cared more about garnering attention than reporting the truth. In comparison, 58 per cent thought that most journalists manipulate the public to further the agendas of powerful politicians.

According to the study, most citizens in all four countries do not use social media platforms to receive news.

As per the report, "For most platforms, people are more likely to say they use them to connect with other people in their lives or for entertainment or to pass the time rather than to find out information about current affairs."

Also Read: Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
WhatsApp News 
News In General 
Reuters Study 
Study of Journalism At Oxford University 

Must Reads

Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!
From Waste To Words: Garbage Dump In Delhi Repurposed Into Library To Benefit Marginalised People
No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!
54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study
Similar Posts
Haryana Uses Live Map Technology To Identify Accident-Prone Areas, Allocates Budget For Road Safety
Trending

Haryana Uses 'Live Map' Technology To Identify Accident-Prone Areas, Allocates Budget For Road...

The Logical Indian Crew
Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar Apps
Trending

Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar...

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe Ordered
Trending

Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe...

The Logical Indian Crew
PFI Protest Against NIA, ED Raids: Kerala Bandh Turns Violent As 2 Civil Police Officers Injured
Trending

PFI Protest Against NIA, ED Raids: 'Kerala Bandh' Turns Violent As 2 Civil Police Officers Injured

The Logical Indian Crew
This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations, Know More
Trending

This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations, Know...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X