54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study

Most Indians believe the news they receive on Whatsapp to be reliable, indicates a report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University on Thursday (September 22).

The study analyzed citizens' answers to inquiries regarding their trust in news organizations and social media platforms in India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the United States. According to Scroll, it investigated "the relationship between trust in news and how people think about news on digital platforms."

Significant Findings Of Report

The study found that 77 per cent of Indian respondents trusted the news media. While 54 per cent claimed to believe the news they found on WhatsApp, 51 per cent said the same about Google and YouTube, 41 per cent said Facebook, 27 per cent said Instagram, 25 per cent said Twitter, and 15 per cent said TikTok.

According to the poll, 70 per cent of people who had favourable impressions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 58 per cent of people who had negative opinions of him said they trusted the news on WhatsApp.

At the lowest percentage among the four countries included in the study, only 48 per cent of Indian respondents stated they get news online at least once daily. The most incredible rate of the four countries, 34 per cent of Indians, claimed they never obtain information from online sources.

In India, 46 per cent of respondents stated they use WhatsApp daily to get news, compared to 58 per cent of respondents in Brazil.

The majority of respondents (69 per cent) among politically active Indians indicated they trusted YouTube for news, while TikTok received the least amount of trust at 24 per cent. On the other hand, WhatsApp had a 46 per cent trust rating among Indians who were not politically inclined, while TikTok had a 13 per cent trust rating.

Respondents' Opinions On Journalists

The respondents were also questioned regarding their opinions of journalists, both positively and negatively. In India, 57 per cent of respondents said journalists cared more about garnering attention than reporting the truth. In comparison, 58 per cent thought that most journalists manipulate the public to further the agendas of powerful politicians.

According to the study, most citizens in all four countries do not use social media platforms to receive news.

As per the report, "For most platforms, people are more likely to say they use them to connect with other people in their lives or for entertainment or to pass the time rather than to find out information about current affairs."

