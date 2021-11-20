50 Percent Of Women Suffer From Mental Stress Due To Lack Of Public Toilets, Finds Survey

What standards of equality do we harp about if the women travelling around the country have to compromise reliving themselves due to the lack of proper public toilets for women? The extreme dearth of clean public toilets for women is a severe issue overlooked for decades. Earlier this week, a solo traveller, Aishwarya, took to social media to bring this vexed issue to light.

A Big Problem For Women

In her post, Aishwarya stated that the women have to guard each other's peeing zone and search for odd places for reliving. However, the male travellers do not have to meet the same fate as theirs while travelling.

Finally, another woman came looking for washroom and we both agreed to guard each other's peeing zone- which wtas behind parked tractors in a field.

Enroute Sonbhadra-Varanasi#womentoilets#sbmptn#urbantoilets#publictoilets#gender #genderdisparity #Righttopee — Aishwarya (@trip_aishwarya) November 14, 2021

However, TSRTC took note of Aishwarya's tweet and issued guidelines to field managers that buses be stopped only at wayside dhabas or restaurants with clean toilets and adequate illumination. The bus operators were also directed to stop at toll plazas to help women passengers.

Women In Distress Due To Lack Of Clean Public Toilets

According to the reports of Times Of India, a Survey conducted by Chanamma Kambara, assistant professor, Centre for Research and Urban Affairs (CRUA) and Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), 50% of women faced mental stress due to postponement of defecation and 47% suffered from an upset stomach. In comparison, 2% complained of urinary tract infections.

In her study, where she analysed eight zones across the city with 1229 women and a sample of 587 toilets, Kambara found that 97% of women faced safety and privacy issue in bathrooms (including public, community and e-toilets. This reason forced almost 30% of them to delay in relieving themselves. At the same time, some of the remaining surveyed would choose to relieve themselves in public spaces, threatening their privacy and safety.

Kambara suggested policy changes such as mainstreaming sanitisation facilities, creating awareness, creating awareness and pink toilets and e toilets.

