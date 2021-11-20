All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
50 Percent Of Women Suffer From Mental Stress Due To Lack Of Public Toilets, Finds Survey

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

50 Percent Of Women Suffer From Mental Stress Due To Lack Of Public Toilets, Finds Survey

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  20 Nov 2021 7:12 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-20T13:03:48+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the report, 50% of women faced mental stress due to postponement of defecation and 47% suffered from an upset stomach. In comparison, 2% complained of urinary tract infections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

What standards of equality do we harp about if the women travelling around the country have to compromise reliving themselves due to the lack of proper public toilets for women? The extreme dearth of clean public toilets for women is a severe issue overlooked for decades. Earlier this week, a solo traveller, Aishwarya, took to social media to bring this vexed issue to light.

A Big Problem For Women

In her post, Aishwarya stated that the women have to guard each other's peeing zone and search for odd places for reliving. However, the male travellers do not have to meet the same fate as theirs while travelling.

However, TSRTC took note of Aishwarya's tweet and issued guidelines to field managers that buses be stopped only at wayside dhabas or restaurants with clean toilets and adequate illumination. The bus operators were also directed to stop at toll plazas to help women passengers.

Women In Distress Due To Lack Of Clean Public Toilets

According to the reports of Times Of India, a Survey conducted by Chanamma Kambara, assistant professor, Centre for Research and Urban Affairs (CRUA) and Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), 50% of women faced mental stress due to postponement of defecation and 47% suffered from an upset stomach. In comparison, 2% complained of urinary tract infections.

In her study, where she analysed eight zones across the city with 1229 women and a sample of 587 toilets, Kambara found that 97% of women faced safety and privacy issue in bathrooms (including public, community and e-toilets. This reason forced almost 30% of them to delay in relieving themselves. At the same time, some of the remaining surveyed would choose to relieve themselves in public spaces, threatening their privacy and safety.

Kambara suggested policy changes such as mainstreaming sanitisation facilities, creating awareness, creating awareness and pink toilets and e toilets.

Also Read: 85 Minutes! Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To Get US Presidential Powers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
women toilet 
sanitisation 
Health issues 
Women public toilets 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X